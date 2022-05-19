New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/SRV): With a unique perspective and audience interest, Kadamb is launching its all-new trekking services that empower and provide exposure to local travelling and experiencing Indian diversity to a major extent.

Kadamb aims to deliver trekking packages to minimal groups, promote local culture and national travelling, and give rise to sustainable trekking thereby contributing to the Indian economy. Kadamb is primarily focusing on exploring the unexplored.

Kadamb is working to provide services in offbeat areas rather than those visited by several different people over a huge period. It formulates sustainable travel plans, including taking care of disposables and trash and finding the most of mother nature.

Kadamb is also set to regularly launch cleaning campaigns while trekking, including picking up trash and disposable on trails and maintaining a safe trekking plan.

Maulik Nayak, Gujarati actor, writer and radio jockey said, "People should start exploring and visiting their local cultures and places. Visiting natural wonders is certainly a great way to promote local cultures and explore the hiding wonders of nature. Moreover, sustainability is the key to avoiding environmental harm and becoming a sustainable and responsible traveller. Kadamb empowers people to adapt to local travelling, visit nearby places, and explore unpopular cultures. With a major site upon sustainable travelling, the organisation depends highly on providing packages to responsible travellers."

The organisation also provides a platform to run a volunteer program for travel enthusiasts and nature conservatives in several different ways. From centring around less-visited places to running nature-friendly campaigns, the organisation works to execute plans and provide customers with sustainable trekking packages.

Darshit, the founder of Kadamb, is a travel freak. He loved travelling with his family and friends. These trips subconsciously laid the foundation for Kadamb.

Darshit has visited the happiest country in the world, Bhutan, twice. This is where his loved ones made him realise the idea of founding a trekking organisation following specific values and ideologies.

Kadamb was built by the integration and unity of the founder's friends and family, sharing the common idea of exploring the unexplored places in Gujarat and India.

Kadamb's unique idea of sustainable trekking to unexplored places is what makes it different. Working and executing the idea of 'vocal for local', the organisation contributes to boosting the Indian economy by generating revenue from local tourism.

Kadamb believes in 'quality over quantity' and hence does not build plans of mass travelling; instead, they build packages for small group members who are responsible enough to manage and have sustainable travel.

Rather than spending huge amounts of money on international trips and travelling, the organisation works to execute local trekking plans and insists people travel and explore the unvisited areas of India first.

For example, Chopta, famously known as the mini-Switzerland, and with the world's highest Shiva temple, Tungnath Mahadev is one place where exploring becomes mesmerising. Just like that, Jaisalmer is India's Sahara.

The founder states his experience of travelling to different nation areas and India's union territory and signifies its beauty as seen through the naked eye. The Kadamb team revolves around people adapting to travel to local areas and expanding their travel journey.

With a zeal to explore more and more places and a heart devoted to travelling, Darshit gave rise to the wonderful idea of forming his travel and trek company, Kadamb.

The ideal motive behind this is to explore and enjoy the local culture, the local food, and the festive seasons of different cities, thereby connecting people from all over the globe. A majority of travelling and trek companies in India are directed towards the youth only: At Kadamb, it's different.

The upcoming travel company plans trips for people of every age group. With a team of around 30 people, the company offers travel-trek packages for solo travellers, students, and even friends and families.

The brand ambassador of Kadamb, Maulik Nayak is a famous Gujarati film actor who loves travelling as much as Darshit does. Darshit was also awarded the Zee News award for 'My Earth My Duty' recognizing his efforts in the 2011 plantation.

With a successful company flow, over 5000 people have travelled through Kadamb, all with a marvellous experience. From India's highest lake, the Gurudongmar lake in Sikkim to Asia's highest bridge, Chicham bridge in Spiti Valley, Darshit has covered it all.

Moreover, the travel freak has also visited India's highest post office and restaurant as well as the monastery in Spiti Valley. Darshit has also travelled the magnificent Khardungla Pass in Leh Ladakh, India's highest motorable road.

To know more, visit - https://www.instagram.com/kal_ho_na_ho_/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= and https://instagram.com/kadambthetrekandtravel?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

