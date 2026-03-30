VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 30: KARAM Safety, a global leader in personal protective equipment (PPE) and fall protection solutions, marked National Safety Month with a series of on-ground initiatives aimed at strengthening safety awareness across industrial and public environments. Moving beyond the traditional observance of National Safety Week, the company expanded its efforts into a month-long engagement to deepen outreach and drive meaningful behavioural change.

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As part of the initiative, KARAM Safety collaborated with established industry organisations, including SMS Group, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Group, conducting on-site product training sessions across multiple locations such as plants, factories, and construction sites. These sessions focused on practical, hands-on demonstrations, enabling workers to better understand the correct usage and application of personal protective equipment (PPE) in real-world scenarios. Through direct engagement at operational sites, the company was able to reach a large workforce base and reinforce the importance of workplace safety.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Hemant Sapra, President - Global Sales and Marketing, KARAM Safety, said, "At KARAM Safety, we believe that safety is not limited to compliance but is a continuous commitment that must be embedded in everyday behaviour. By observing National Safety Month, we aimed to expand the conversation beyond workplaces and actively engage with communities. Through hands-on training, industry collaborations, and public outreach, our focus remains on encouraging, engaging, and educating people to adopt safer practices in every aspect of their lives."

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In addition to industrial outreach, KARAM Safety partnered with its regional sales offices to extend the initiative beyond workplaces and into public spaces. Canopy stalls were set up in high-footfall marketplaces, where the team engaged directly with visitors to promote safety awareness and educate them on everyday safety practices. The initiative witnessed a strong response, with both industrial workers and the public showing keen interest in understanding safety solutions.

The month-long observance also included the 55th National Safety Week inauguration, held under the theme "Encourage, Engage, and Educate." The initiative was launched with the National Safety Council flag hoisting across our manufacturing facilities nationwide. A keynote safety address followed, celebrating our significant progress in incident reduction while reinforcing the critical role of near-miss reporting in achieving our 'Zero Harm' objective at every plant location.

Internal engagement activities were also conducted to encourage employee participation and reinforce a culture of shared responsibility towards safety.

Through this extended initiative, KARAM Safety reaffirmed its commitment to building a culture of safety that spans industries as well as communities, ensuring that awareness and education translate into safer environments for all.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3,800 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards, and exports its safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4,500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies providing world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions, and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society, and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

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