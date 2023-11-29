PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 29: IITIIMShaadi.com, the exclusive platform dedicated to forging matrimonial alliances among alumni of premier educational institutions, has released a new advertisement campaign featuring its brand ambassador and renowned film director & producer, Karan Johar.

IITIIMShaadi.com is a matrimonial portal exclusively for highly educated and accomplished individuals seeking mental compatibility with their life partners. The platform invites alumni of the top 10-15 institutions, such as IITs, IIMs and other leading institutes, to register and discover their ideal matches within this exclusive community.

The platform has launched a fresh ad campaign featuring Karan Johar, who is credited with producing and directing some of the most popular love stories in recent years with the biggest and hottest stars in Bollywood.

Speaking about the new campaign, Taksh Gupta, Founder & CEO of IITIIMShaadi.com, said, "We serve a very niche audience and Karan Johar, while being a household name, is a personality that resonates with this audience. He has showcased love on the big screen unlike anyone else, and his films are synonymous with the perfect love stories everyone aspires to in their lives. We are thankful to Karan Johar for being our face and delivering this superb campaign, which has been received very well. We plan to release more campaigns featuring him over the coming months."

Campaign Video: https://youtube.com/shorts/SjiQ1jVeYTM?feature=share

Commenting on the campaign, Karan Johar remarked, "IITIIMShaadi.com is catering to a segment that no one else does, and I am thrilled to be a part of this revolution. If you are on the quest for an intellectually stimulating dream partner, look no further - IITIIMShaadi.com is your destination of choice."

IITIIMShaadi.com is the pioneer of a completely new concept in India. It serves as a reliable friend, guiding you in the search for a highly accomplished and ideal life partner who shares a similar background and mental compatibility.

Established in 2014, IITIIMShaadi.com has already garnered over 2.5 lakh members. With Karan Johar as the brand ambassador and the new ad campaign, it is confident of surpassing the 3 lakh mark by the end of 2023, further strengthening its position as the go-to platform for high achievers seeking life partners.

Beyond catering to a niche segment, IITIIMShaadi.com has a strong differentiating factor - every profile undergoes a rigorous authentication process, validating the individual's degree, institute ID card, mark sheets and more. With a presence spanning over 50 countries, it brings together highly educated Indians looking for the perfect match.

For more information, please visit https://iitiimshaadi.com/

