New Delhi [India], June 3: In a landmark achievement for Indian chess and the startup ecosystem, CircleChess has been selected as a winner of the prestigious Elevate 2024 Startup Program under the Education and Ed-Tech category. This marks the first time a chess-focused company in India has received government-backed recognition and funding, firmly positioning CircleChess as a national trailblazer in tech-enabled sports education.

Elevate 2024, Karnataka's flagship initiative, aims to identify and support the state's most innovative startups by providing resources, mentorship, and financial backing. This program aligns seamlessly with CircleChess's mission of driving meaningful change through technology and fostering socio-economic impact. With over 1,000 startups vying for top honors this year, CircleChess's selection is not only a validation of its unique mission - but also a proud moment for the Indian Chess community.

"This is a historic milestone - not just for CircleChess, but for chess in India. We're incredibly honored to be the first Chess startup recognized by the Government of Karnataka, and this fuels our mission to make chess learning accessible, impactful, and future-ready", said Kumar Gaurav and Swati Agrawal (Founders of CircleChess)

The startup received grant support (amount undisclosed), along with incubation, mentorship, startup resources, and access to a vast network of industry experts and venture capital partners.

A Competitive, Expert-Driven Selection Process

The Elevate 2024 program followed a rigorous multi-stage process - from eligibility screening and pitch deck reviews to multi-city presentations. Finalists pitched before a grand jury featuring leaders from NASSCOM, TiE, IESA, and ABAI. CircleChess was selected among 1,000+ startups, standing out for its innovation and impact.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, Startup Karnataka, and K-tech for this incredible opportunity. Their belief in our mission strengthens our resolve to push boundaries and elevate the chess experience for learners and players worldwide. This achievement is also a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by the vibrant chess community." - Kumar Gaurav and Swati Agrawal (Founders of CircleChess)

Revolutionizing Chess Education

CircleChess blends cutting-edge technology, coach-led programs, and community engagement to create a world-class chess learning experience. The platform has been widely applauded for transforming how chess is taught and experienced - especially in the way it seamlessly integrates technology with traditional chess education. By leveraging AI, data-driven learning paths, and personalized mentorship, CircleChess is redefining how players learn, grow, and connect through Chess.

In a remarkably short period, CircleChess has achieved what few have - redefining chess education at scale and earning national recognition through government-backed innovation.

Grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna- The guiding force behind many of the country's top talents, including World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju - serves as the Chief Chess Officer at CircleChess, shaping its strategic chess vision. The platform is also proudly endorsed by World Champion Gukesh, whose association adds immense credibility and inspiration to CircleChess's mission of transforming global chess education.

Today, CircleChess is not only redefining online chess learning but also stands as India's largest offline chess tournament aggregator, bringing together events, players, and organizers across the country. With a rapidly growing community of over 70,000 users, CircleChess is building one of the most vibrant and inclusive chess ecosystems in the world.

With this historic recognition, CircleChess stands at the forefront of a new era in chess education, where innovation, accessibility, and excellence converge. As the first chess startup in India to be backed by the Government of Karnataka, CircleChess is not only breaking new ground but also paving the way for future generations to experience chess in powerful, transformative ways. This is just the beginning.

For more information, visit, https://circlechess.com/

