Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) and non-profit organization Quest Alliance today announced a new initiative that will provide employability skills to thousands of youth in Karnataka.

The initiative aims to empower young people with the necessary skills and mindsets to navigate a fast-changing and dynamic post-pandemic job market. As part of this initiative, trainers in KSDC skill centres will be trained to impart key 21st century skills like communication skills, digital skills, diversity and inclusion, as well as financial literacy, among others.

Trainers will then impart these skills to learners, using ed-tech tools and blended learning techniques to enhance learning efficacy. Through this experience, learners will also have a chance to build and develop a self-learning mindset, which will help them better navigate their future careers.

Over 6000 youth in 140 skills centres will benefit from the pilot phase of the initiative, which is rolled out in seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region - Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Bellary, Bidar and Vijayanagara.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, said that the initiative would go a long way in bridging the gap between the industry and academia. "Our skill centres are providing excellent technical training but many candidates are left wanting in the soft skills area. I am confident this joint initiative by KSDC and Quest Alliance will plug that gap and make the youth of our state more job ready."

Ashwin Gowda, Managing Director of KSDC, expressed confidence that the initiative will make youth better prepared for the job market. "KSDC has been a pioneer in equipping youth with technical skills through various skill development courses. This partnership with Quest Alliance will help us impart the important soft skills needed for the job market."

Nikita Bengani, Director, Youth Program, Quest Alliance, said, "It is critical that we build self-learning and 21st century skills for our young people so that they can chart out their career pathways in an informed manner. Our blended learning experiences will cater to different types of learners and their needs. We are happy to partner with KSDC and play a vital role in reimagining skill development in our country," she added.

In view of the growing need for 21st century skills in vocational courses, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has recently upgraded the employability skills curriculum, which was developed by Quest Alliance. The new curriculum will be used to train vocational trainers across ITIs and VTIs in the county.

Quest Alliance is a not-for-profit trust that equips young people with 21st century skills by enabling self-learning. We design scalable solutions that enable educators to address critical gaps for quality education and skills training. We facilitate learning networks and collaboration to bring about systemic change fueled by research and Innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.questalliance.net.

