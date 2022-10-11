Juventus will be aiming to build over their win in the previous round when they take on Maccabi Haifa in match 4 of Group H in the UEFA Champions League 2022. The clash will be played at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus, UCL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Completing 700 Club Goals, Says ‘What a Beautiful Number We’ve Achieved Together’.

Juventus haven't made the best of starts to the Champions League campaign but registered their first win after back-to-back losses in the reverse fixture against Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri will look to build on that result and get back into the race for Round of 16 qualification. Meanwhile, the Israeli team will be aiming for an upset victory at home.

When is Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa. The game will be held on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

