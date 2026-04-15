New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), a first-of-its-kind in India, sets a benchmark in global tech collaboration. As per a press release, the state government plans to unveil an evolved framework titled GIA 2.0 at 'Bridge to Bengaluru', the largest diplomatic innovation dialogue in the country.

The initiative currently maintains partnerships with more than 40 countries and supports over 2,000 startups through 60 global collaborations. This structured framework integrates government-to-government cooperation and market access into a single platform to position the state as a gateway for global innovation.

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Building on the current momentum, the GIA 2.0 framework focuses on deepening sectoral partnerships and driving measurable outcomes in emerging technology. The existing strategy includes continuous engagement through eight GIA Mixers and five webinars that connect partner countries with the local startup ecosystem.

Furthermore, nine Market Access Programme cohorts facilitate entry into regions such as the UAE, Singapore, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, and France. These efforts allow startups in sectors like DeepTech, Health Tech, and Biotech to engage with international investors and regulatory bodies.

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Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology, said, "Over the past year, we have seen our global partnerships evolve from dialogue to delivery. Through the Global Innovation Alliance, we are building structured pathways that enable startups and companies from Karnataka to access international markets, while bringing global innovation ecosystems closer to the state."

In 2025, Karnataka attracted over 12,500 crore from more than 30 Global Capability Centres, with notable contributions from SAP and Google. The electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sector also reports substantial growth, including a 15,901 crore investment by Lam Research and 21,911 crore sanctioned for Foxconn.

Additionally, Applied Materials established a 4,851 crore semiconductor research and development facility. Karnataka currently ranks first in India for semiconductor design and contributes approximately 40 per cent of the national design output.

"As we enter what we see as Karnataka's 'Deep Tech Decade', our focus is on strengthening the entire innovation value chain from research and talent to capital and global market access. Deep tech and AI are central to this vision, and through GIA 2.0, we aim to make these partnerships more structured, outcome-driven, and aligned to emerging sectors," added Minister Kharge.

The 'Bridge to Bengaluru 2026' dialogue is scheduled for April 17, 2026, in New Delhi. The event expects representatives from 75 countries and serves as a curtain-raiser for the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

The summit, themed 'AI & Beyond', takes place in November 2026 and provides a platform for ministerial delegations and international pavilions to strengthen the regional technology landscape. (ANI)

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