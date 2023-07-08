PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8: Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) achieves a record feat with some students getting a monthly stipend of Rs 1 lakh a month for internships, which is the highest as per industry standards. Additionally, the school's placement opportunities have helped the students land annual remuneration ranging from Rs 6,00,000 to Rs 15,00,000 per annum. It is a milestone for the first time passing out graduates from a college to land this kind of salary slab. The student's success can be attributed to the college's high-quality curriculum, teaching cum learning standards and the Career Fulfillment Cell. The cell follows a structured process that matches students' interests with relevant organizations and facilitates internship opportunities after a rigorous selection process.

Speaking about the placement success rate and competitive pay scale of their students, the Dean of Kautilya School of Public Policy - Syed Akbaruddin expressed, "Our aim is to produce career-ready students who are willing to face the industry challenges and bring to the table their training from Kautilya School of Public Policy in the most cohesive way. It is not merely about learning on the job. Our training empowers the students to tackle the challenges of the work front right from day one. Hence, they have landed not only lucrative employment but also internship offers."

Neelam Mehra - Deputy Director-Career Fulfillment at Kautilya School of Public Policy, said, "It is all about all-round training of our students, in alignment with the demands of the current times. When it is time to face the industry, we want them to bring their knowledge to be put into practice rather than keeping it all theoretical. Internships help, but we ensure that they add some value to the board."

Notable employers who have recruited students for full-time roles include I-PAC, Global Trade Observer, TTC (Think Through Consulting), GITAM, Nehru Fellowship, RBIHub Fellowship, Quality Council of India, Infrastructure Professionals Enterprise Global, Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Paytm, Aadarsh Foundation, KSPP (GITAM), EY, Ather Energy, Punjab Good Governance Fellowship, Indicc, Just Jobs Network, Yale (Yale School of Public Health), Indian School of Leadership, Mythos Labs, IORA Ecological Solutions and Insight Development Consulting Group (P) Ltd. among others. Graduates have secured positions such as Campaign Manager, Lead-Policy and Strategy, Associates Program Manager, Consultant-Business Support Services, and Senior Policy Analyst, with salaries ranging from Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 15,00,000 per annum.

Kautilya School of Public Policy is dedicated to equipping students with the skills needed for the industry, resulting in an impressive success rate of nearly 90 per cent among the batch. Renowned diplomats, thinkers, and scholars contribute valuable insights to the students, who also benefit from world-class curriculum, faculty and infrastructure.

The school offers a meticulously curated two-year, full-time residential Master's Program in Public Policy, constantly adapting to meet the demands of evidence-based policy-making, implementation and leadership in contemporary India.

The college's focus is to encapsulate imparting education that is relevant, contemporary, and practical. They offer passionate young minds a robust training ground that nurtures grassroots aspirations with a rigorous academic program. They have brought on board some of the world's leading academic experts and policy practitioners to prepare students for a transformed path in nation-building by inculcating diverse skills necessary for a successful career in public life.

