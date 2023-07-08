Mumbai, July 8: The theft of bridges, which was previously witnessed in Bihar, has now rung doorbells in Mumbai. Four persons have been apprehended by the Mumbai police on charges of stealing a massive iron bridge weighing 6,000 kilograms, which was originally installed over a drain in a western suburb. The arrest took place recently, as confirmed by an official on Saturday.

According to an official from the Bangur Nagar police station, the metal structure in Malad (west), measuring 90 feet in length, had initially been positioned by Adani Electricity. The purpose of the structure was to facilitate the movement of substantial power cables. Following the construction of a permanent bridge over the drain, the temporary structure was relocated to another location within the same area a few months ago. Bihar: 60-Feet-Long Steel Bridge Weighing 500 Tons Dismantled and Stolen in Sasaram by Thieves Posing as Government Officers.

The power company filed a police complaint on June 26 after discovering that the makeshift bridge was missing. According to the official, during their investigation, the police determined that the bridge had been last seen at its designated location on June 6. Due to the absence of CCTV cameras at the spot, the police carefully examined the footage from surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity. They successfully identified a significant-sized vehicle moving towards the direction of the bridge on June 11. Bihar: After Train Engine, Bridge and Road, Now Two Kilometres of Railway Tracks Stolen in Samastipur (See Pic).

Using the vehicle's registration number, the police managed to trace and locate the vehicle. Upon inspection, they discovered gas-cutting machines within the vehicle, which were apparently utilised to dismantle the bridge and steal approximately 6,000 kilograms of iron. Moreover, they also found out about the involvement of the company employee in the heist.

