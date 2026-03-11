NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11: The Kauvery Cancer Institute, a unit of Kauvery Hospital, successfully organized the Kauvery Cancer Conclave, a one-day academic program focused on advancing knowledge and collaboration in the management of gynaecological cancers.

The conclave featured scientific sessions dedicated to Endometrial, Ovarian, Cervical and Vulvar Cancers, where experts discussed evolving treatment approaches, multidisciplinary care, and the latest advancements in oncology. The sessions were designed to promote knowledge exchange and enhance clinical understanding among healthcare professionals.

The event saw active participation from over 250 attendees, including doctors and medical students, who engaged enthusiastically in the discussions and academic sessions throughout the day.

A key highlight of the conclave was a series of panel discussions involving distinguished faculty members from across Chennai, enabling a dynamic exchange of ideas and experiences in managing complex cancer cases. To make the program more interactive, an academic quiz was also conducted for participants.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "This conclave marks the first edition of the Kauvery Cancer Conclave at this scale, bringing together experts and young medical professionals to discuss key aspects of gynaecological cancers such as endometrial, ovarian, and cervical cancers. Academic collaboration and continuous learning are essential to advancing cancer care and improving patient outcomes. We envision this conclave becoming an annual platform where each year we will focus on different areas of oncology, encouraging knowledge sharing and meaningful discussions among specialists."

The conclave was organized by a dedicated team of specialists from Kauvery Hospital, including Dr. A. N. Vaidhyswaran, Dr. Sujay Susikar, Dr. Suresh Kumar, Dr. Aswin A. N., Dr. Preethi Ashok, Dr. Kishore Kumar Reddy, and Dr. Priya Philip, who curated a comprehensive academic program for the participants.

The Kauvery Cancer Conclave reflects the commitment of the Kauvery Cancer Institute to fostering clinical excellence, academic engagement, and collaborative learning in the field of oncology.

