NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9: Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, in observance of World Brain Tumour Day on June 8th, organized a special event for the Brain Tumour Support Group - Connect. The event brought together patients and their families to share their experiences and organised events where they engaged in various performances and interactive sessions, fostering a sense of community and support.

Also Read | Philippines: Thousands Evacuated Around Mayon Volcano.

World Brain Tumour Day is an annual global initiative to raise awareness about brain tumours and their management. Recognizing the significance of providing a support network for individuals facing brain tumours, Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road has actively organized this event for the Connect Support Group. This year's event at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road saw an inspiring gathering of patients and their families.

Dr K Sridhar, Director of the Kauvery Institute of Brain and Spine @ Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road emphasized the invaluable role of support groups for brain tumour patients. He stated that, "The importance of a support group for brain tumour patients cannot be overstated. It provides a platform for patients and their families to connect, interact, and support each other during difficult times while instilling hope and optimism for the future."

Also Read | Telangana To Get ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbot for Government Services: World Economic Forum To Hold Workshop for Government Employees.

The event witnessed patients and families sharing their personal stories, experiences, and triumphs, creating a solid bond among participants. The power of listening to others' narratives helped patients realize that they are not alone in their journey, fostering a positive outlook and renewed determination.

The Connect Support Group was established by Dr K Sridhar approximately six years ago with the vision of creating a supportive community for brain tumour patients and their loved ones. The group has played a pivotal role in providing emotional support, guidance, and a sense of belonging to countless individuals.

Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road remains committed to enhancing the quality of life for patients by organizing events like the Connect Support Group. The hospital strives to create an environment of compassion, understanding, and encouragement, enabling patients to navigate their journey with strength and resilience.

Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road is a renowned healthcare institution that provides comprehensive and compassionate medical care. With a focus on patient-centric services, the hospital offers a wide range of specialities, including Neuro Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, Women & Child Care, Gastro Sciences, Renal Sciences, 24/7 Emergency Care. Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road is committed to promoting overall wellness and improving the lives of individuals in its community.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)