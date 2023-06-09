Hyderabad, June 9: Telangana is planning to use AI-based chatbots like ChatGPT for various government services using local data.

The new initiative also involves AI introduction in government employees. They will be sensitised on how AI-based chatbots work and how to use them for various tasks. ChatGPT Update: OpenAI Introduced ‘Drag and Drop’ Support to Its Immensely Popular AI Chatbot on iOS.

The Telangana state government is collaborating with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to develop a platform to provide data and answer queries for a wide range of services.

The government is holding a large workshop with all departments later this month. The goal is to discuss information and services for which extensive data sets from various domains could be provided to an open-source technology platform.

Since most AI-based chatbots use open-source coding. They will need Telangana government services data to offer accurate answers to specific queries.

"Not only ChatGPT, but a few other AI-based chatbots are now available. We are studying them to see if the government's vast data can be modelled into such a form. A small internal team of experts is already working on it. Keeping in mind the pros and cons of such technologies, our goal is to make its best use for the benefit of our citizens by offering all government services. It is certainly not meant to replace any job," said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary for information technology.

The government hopes that the new platform will allow citizens to find answers about various services in the state. This includes loans they can get and which apps to use.

"While it is extremely difficult for a government or company to develop its own version of ChatGPT at this time, open-source of these tools can be used, and our government data can be fed into them. We are now assessing the things it can be applied to," said Rama Devi Lanka, director of emerging technologies wing. Sam Altman Meets PM Modi: CEO of ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Discusses India’s Tech Ecosystem and Benefits of AI With Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Currently, ChatGOT creator OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is touring India. He met PM Modi to discuss the Indian tech ecosystem and socio-economic outlook. He also talked about the benefits of AI for government projects.

