NewsVoir

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13: A multidisciplinary medical team at Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, led by expert plastic surgeon, pediatrician, Anesthesiologist, and Critical care team successfully saved the life of an eight-year-old boy who sustained severe burn injuries in a fire accident at his home during a religious festival. The child sustained second- and third-degree burns involving nearly 22 per cent of his body surface area, affecting both thighs gluteal region and part of the abdomen.

Also Read | India's Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against Pakistan: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Colombo.

The treatment was particularly challenging, as only a small portion of the thigh remained unburnt, from which skin had to be harvested and expanded to before being used to cover the burn wounds. In addition, managing pain was especially difficult given the young age of the child.

The child developed a serious infection and required nearly a month of treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, where a multidisciplinary team comprising plastic surgeons, critical care physician, pediatricians, anesthetists, and physiotherapists cared for him. Psychiatrist was also involved to provide counselling and help the child cope with and distract from pain during the recovery process. Discharged last week, the boy is now under medical follow-up and has begun to walk.

Also Read | Elon Musk Slams Anthropic As 'Misanthropic and Evil' After AI Startup Secures USD 30 Billion Funding at USD 380 Billion Valuation.

In her comments, Dr. E. Ramya, a specialist in cosmetic care and reconstructive plastic surgery, stated that the boy was brought to the hospital in a critical Burn injury. With burns covering approximately 22% of his body surface, ranging from second- to third-degree, the injuries were life threatening, particularly for an eight-year-old. Both thighs and a portion of the abdomen were affected, with full-thickness damage, leaving only a limited amount of skin available for reconstruction. Pain management posed a significant challenge, requiring extensive support from the anesthetists.

She added that, as is common in young burn patients, the boy developed a serious infection, which had to be treated with antibiotics. The recovery period was prolonged, lasting about a month. There was a considerable risk of functional disability due to potential contractures, a condition in which the limbs cannot fully stretch. However, the coordinated efforts of the multidisciplinary team ensured that this risk was successfully avoided.

Dr. Ramya emphasized the importance of avoiding open flames and exercising caution during festival celebrations involving firecrackers, especially for children. "Any burn, whether superficial or severe, is dangerous and requires immediate medical attention," she said. "First aid should be administered by washing the affected area with running water, followed by prompt hospital care. The skin is a vital organ that protects our body and immune system, and damage to it can easily lead to infection."

Challenges faces in the case :

1. Pain Management in pediatric case.

2. Body surface area in a child is less when compared to adult ; so even minor bone are considered to be very critical, because of risk of dehydration infection.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)