Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 22 (ANI): Kerala's Technopark on Thursday said its revenue of IT exports went up 15 per cent to Rs 9,775 crore in fiscal 2021-22 (FY22). Its revenue from export was Rs 8,501 crore in FY21.

The technology park in a statement said in addition, FY22 saw Technopark being recognised by the government for filing goods and services tax (GST) tax accurately and being rated as A+/Stable by CRISIL till June 2023.

Currently, Technopark is home to 70,000 employees, host to 470 companies with a total information technology built-up area of 10.6 million sq ft. In the last one and a half years, the technology park said allotted office spaces to 78 companies covering an area of 2,68,301 sq. ft.

In this year, during the period from April-November 2022, new office spaces were allocated to 37 IT or IT-enabled services companies at Technopark in a total IT built-up area of 1,91,703 sq ft, according to the statement.

Kerala IT Parks Chief Executive Officer Snehil Kumar Singh said, "The role of Technopark in Kerala IT export has been profound and it has been increasing every year. The new companies and new construction has been fuelling the development of Technopark."

He said the development activities which are supported by the government and the impeccable service standards of Technopark are indeed an asset towards progress. "Technopark is looking at new horizons of growth and diversifying its product offerings so as to attract more companies and investments in the state," he added. (ANI)

