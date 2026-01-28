Ketki Pandit, Remo D'Souza and Mohaan Nadaar Come Together to Power India's Youth Dance Platform 'Beats of Bharat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Beats of Bharat is a nationwide youth dance platform created to discover, nurture, and professionally empower India's next generation of dancers while staying rooted in India's rich cultural identity. The initiative brought together producer and entrepreneur Ketki Pandit, celebrated choreographer Remo D'Souza, and film producer Mohaan Nadaar, and was presented by Youth Global HQ, the youth-focused company founded by Ketki Pandit and Mohaan Nadaar.

Conceptualised and developed under Youth Global HQ, Beats of Bharat was envisioned as a bridge between student talent and India's professional creative ecosystem. The platform goes beyond competition, offering structured access to industry exposure, mentorship, and sustainable career pathways for young performers across the country.

"Beats of Bharat was conceptualised with the youth at its core. It is a community that encourages creative expression while staying connected to one's roots and authentic identity."

Dr Mamta R Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), said,AIU is happy to partner with Youth Global HQ for Beats of Bharat, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage through the creative energy of youth and taking campus talent from India to the global stage."

Film producer Mohaan Nadaar, speaking about the initiative, said,Beats of Bharat is a powerful launchpad that gives young dancers professional exposure, meaningful guidance, and the confidence to believe in their own potential.

Ketki Pandit, producer, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Youth Global HQ and Beats of Bharat, said,For years, we have worked as a bridge between students and leading industry professionals. With Beats of Bharat, we have created a platform where young creators can showcase their art directly to the people shaping India's creative industry.

A key pillar of the initiative was its strategic collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Through this partnership, Beats of Bharat became part of the higher education ecosystem, enabling universities across India to participate in professionally curated dance championships, mentorship programmes, and industry-facing showcases--bringing cultural platforms directly to campus-level talent.

The championship was held in Mumbai, transforming into a large-scale cultural spectacle with participation from university students nationwide. Over 5,000 students attended the event, positioning it among India's largest student-led dance platforms. The event featured high-energy performances, competitive showcases, and direct interaction between young dancers and leading industry professionals. The competition was judged by an eminent panel comprising Remo D'Souza, Sushant Khatri, Tushar Shetty, and Ketki Pandit, and was hosted by Raveera Bhardwaj Kapoor and Oggy.Season 1 winners included Rage Re (unlimited crew) from SK Tilak College, Nerul; solo winner Kishan Ahuji from Mahendra Adharbhut Vidhyalay; and duet winners Harsh and Niharika.

