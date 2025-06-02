PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: The grand launch of the Kanpur Metro Phase 2, inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a transformative leap in India's urban transportation landscape. With the unveiling of a 7-kilometre underground stretch connecting five pivotal new stations--Chunniganj, Naveen Market, Bada Chauraha, Nayaganj, and Kanpur Central--India accelerates toward a smarter and more inclusive future.

Behind this groundbreaking achievement stands KICH Architectural Hardware & Railing, a trusted name in infrastructure innovation. Renowned for its commitment to accessibility, KICH has supplied cutting-edge Indicator Tactile solutions across the metro's newly opened underground stations.

These tactile indicators are designed to international standards, ensuring visually impaired commuters can navigate stations safely and independently. With this initiative, KICH reinforces its dedication to building inclusive public spaces that meet both functionality and design excellence.

A Legacy of Quality, Trusted Across India

Established in 1992, KICH is India's Largest manufacturer & exporter of Stainless Steel Architectural Hardware & Railing, offering over 6,500 product variants. From Stainless Steel Architectural Hardware, Railings, Furniture fittings, Bathroom Accessories and Glass Fittings to Digital and Smart Hardware Solutions, KICH is the preferred choice of Architects, Developers, and Institutions across 43+ countries.

KICH's portfolio spans over 11,000 landmark projects, including those in Govt Institutions, Public Transport, Hospitality, Commercial, Healthcare and Education. Whether it's high-performance products for Public Places, every product is engineered for durability, aesthetics, and performance.

Trusted by India's Flagship Infrastructure Projects

KICH's Architectural Solutions are featured in some of India's most iconic and critical infrastructure, including:

* Central Vista (New Delhi), Bharat Mandapam (Delhi), Kartarpur Corridor (Gurdaspur), Gujarat

* Vidhan Sabha (Gandhinagar) and Judicial Training Institute (Lucknow).

* Ayodhya Ram Mandir | BAPS Hindu Mandir - Abu Dhabi | Robbinsville (USA) | Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

* International Airport of Kanpur, Lucknow, Pune, Dehradun, Patna, Vadodara, Amritsar, Jabalpur & Rajkot.

* Nalanda University | IIM Ahmedabad, Raipur | IIT Kanpur, Roorke, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Jammu, Bhubaneshwar and Jodhpur.

* Zydus Hospital - Ahmedabad & Vadodra | Amrita Hospital - Faridabad | AIIMS - Rajkot, Bhopal, Jhajjar, Bilaspur, Jodhpur and

Each project exemplifies KICH's precision engineering and adaptability to complex requirements.

Designed for the Future

Operating from a 350,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and a 50,000 sq. ft. corporate house, KICH integrates R&D, design innovation, and testing to develop solutions that meet and exceed global benchmarks.

Partnering in India's Growth Story

"As Kanpur's metro opens new possibilities for millions, we at KICH are proud to be a part of this transformative journey," said a spokesperson for KICH. "Every tactile installed is not just a product--but a promise of safety, innovation, and accessibility."

Whether you're building the next metro line or a luxury high-rise, KICH invites Developers and Architects to experience the difference of Premium Architectural Hardware made in India, for the world.

Explore KICH's Complete Range of Solutions

To learn more about how KICH can elevate your next project, visit www.kichindia.com

