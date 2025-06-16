India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 16: Kimbal Private Limited, one of India's foremost OEM to Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) companies, reinforced its long-standing commitment to the North-East power sector at the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) regional energy summit held in Guwahati on 17-18 June 2025.

Also Read | Apple Siri AI Upgrade: Apple Planning To Release Improved Siri Voice Assistant by Spring 2026; Check Details.

During the opening session, Chief Business Officer Gurpreet Oberoi traced the region's transformation from manual billing to data-driven efficiency towards a reliable grid, underscoring that "smart meters are the foundation on which resilient, digitally empowered utilities are built." His remarks carried special significance as Kimbal's very first utility project began in Assam in 2016. That early collaboration laid the groundwork for today's large-scale deployments across the North-East. Since that first 14,000-meter pilot with APDCL, Kimbal has shipped more than 1.5 million integrated AMI endpoints in the region. Each endpoint pairs a BIS-certified single-phase or three-phase smart meter with an RF-mesh communication module and a secure, cloud-native Head-End System.

The solution is live or under rollout with five Northeastern utilities --Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), Sikkim Power Department, Department of Power Nagaland, and Department of Power Arunachal Pradesh--helping them curb technical and commercial losses, improve outage response, and introduce consumer-facing digital services.

Also Read | Chelsea vs LAFC FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

Nationwide, Kimbal has supplied over 3 million smart meters and has worked with more than twenty utilities, making it one of the fastest-growing AMI providers under India's ambitious Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Growth has been anchored by the company's four-acre mega manufacturing plant in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Fully automated assembly lines give the facility a rated capacity of 30,000 smart meters per day, while an in-house Manufacturing Execution System guarantees high precision throughput and complete traceability from PCB loading to final packaging.

Kimbal's technology leadership extends beyond hardware. Its AI-enabled meter-reading solution, trained on computer-vision models, automatically extracts and registers data and diagnostics from photos of the static meters display. APDCL's early adoption of the tool accelerated their bill processing cycles and improved collection efficiency across not only urban but rural areas, too.

Looking ahead, Kimbal is sharpening its focus on technology-driven energy intelligence with three new digital solutions in the pipeline. Energy Management Solution (EMS) will automate power procurement for commercial and industrial customers, continuously matching demand with the most cost-efficient supply. A dedicated Energy Monitoring Tool (EMT) will provide substation-level oversight, automating usage analytics and alerting operators to anomalies in real time. For households, a forthcoming appliance-wise consumption tracker will break down energy use by device, turning raw data into clear budgeting insights. This new product line reaffirms the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and extending affordable, reliable, high-quality electricity to everyone it serves.

The Guwahati event drew senior officials from government departments, nodal agencies, distribution utilities, and manufacturing partners. Their discussions converged on a single theme: that reliable data and indigenous innovation are essential to the North-East's economic aspirations.

About Kimbal

Founded in 2011, Kimbal Private Limited delivers end-to-end AMI solutions, RF-mesh communication infrastructure, and AI-based tools that enable utilities to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy to millions of consumers. The company's portfolio now spans hardware manufacture, software development, and data-intelligence-driven services designed to accelerate India's energy transition and support global decarbonization goals.

For additional information, visit www.kimbal.io or email to stories@kimbal.io

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)