New Delhi, June 16: Apple is said to be working on an upgrade for Siri, its voice assistant, which may arrive soon. It was first announced in June 2024 but reportedly needed more time to fix technical challenges. The company is focusing on making Siri smoother and reliable before releasing it. Apple wants the assistant to be helpful in daily tasks before making it available to everyone.

Along with Siri, Apple is also reportedly developing a new smart home hub. However, the device has also been delayed to ensure it meets high standards. Apple prefers to take its time rather than rush products for better performance and user satisfaction. Apple first announced the upgraded version of Siri during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held in June 2024. Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max To Launch With 120Hz Displays, 8K Video Recording Capability in September 2025: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is preparing to launch an upgraded version of Siri in the future. The company had planned the upgrade earlier but faced delays. Apple's Siri development team is expected to come with the improved voice assistant with iOS 26.4 update. The iOS 26 Beta is now available, showcasing the eye-catching new Liquid Glass interface. The public rollout is expected to happen later this year. Apple is reportedly aiming to roll out its Siri upgrade by spring 2026. Redmi Pad 2 Launch in India on June 18, Will Feature Smart Pen; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Apple had reportedly aimed to launch the updated Siri in late 2024, but the timeline was pushed back following some technical issues. Reports suggest the delay resulted from the complexity of managing two issues, like handling alarms and the other advanced capabilities. It is said to have caused bugs, which reportedly led engineers to redesign key components of Siri. Reports also indicate that Apple’s ambitions for a new smart home hub, intended to showcase Siri’s upgraded features, have also been put on hold indefinitely.

