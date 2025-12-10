HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 10: Kissht, one of India's most trusted consumer and MSME lending platforms, has significantly accelerated the growth of its Loans Against Property business, establishing itself as one of the fastest expanding secured lending franchises in the country. The company has transformed the traditionally slow and paperwork heavy LAP category into a streamlined digital experience powered by AI driven underwriting, strong compliance frameworks and a nationwide hybrid distribution network.

Kissht's digital LAP offering allows borrowers to access high value loans of up to 25 lakhs with processing and disbursal often completed within just three days. This rapid turnaround is enabled by the company's AI based underwriting engine, which evaluates income stability, repayment intent, property characteristics and risk signals with high precision. By reducing manual dependencies and accelerating credit assessment, Kissht delivers a transparent and predictable borrowing journey for both salaried and self employed customers.

Alongside its digital infrastructure, Kissht has strengthened its physical footprint with more than 100 branches across India. This hybrid operating model combines technology led evaluation with on ground support, faster document movement and real time assistance for borrowers. It has proven particularly effective in Tier II and Tier III markets where property ownership is common but access to structured credit is limited or inconsistent.

A wide range of borrowers are using Kissht LAP for business expansion, inventory purchases, working capital, education, medical needs and home improvements. Kissht's clarity first approach simplifies eligibility, valuation and documentation by providing step by step guidance and vernacular support wherever needed. This reduces friction in a category that has historically caused confusion, long waiting periods and significant paperwork.

The growth of the LAP business is underpinned by Kissht's commitment to full compliance, strong data protection and responsible lending practices. The company's governance aligned processes and disciplined risk management have strengthened portfolio quality even as scale increases. Kissht's AI models are continuously refined using repayment behavior and market insights, which allows the system to optimise decisions and maintain long term sustainability.

As awareness of secured credit continues to rise across India, Kissht is meeting the needs of emerging middle-class households and MSMEs who require larger and longer tenure loans but want faster and more transparent experiences than traditional banking channels. Kissht's digital LAP allows customers to unlock the value of their property quickly and confidently, enabling them to move with speed in competitive business and personal situations.

With continued investment in AI, workflow automation, branch expansion and customer centric product design, Kissht is establishing a new benchmark for property backed lending in India. The company's LAP business now serves as a strategic pillar in its long-term growth strategy, balancing short tenure products with a high quality secured credit portfolio that supports stability, resilience and value creation.

Kissht's rapid rise in the LAP category reinforces its position as one of the country's most reliable and forward looking lending institutions, offering a fast, transparent and accessible path to secured credit for millions of Indian borrowers.

