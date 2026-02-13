Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in one of the waste stockyards at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

The fire has been brought under control, officials said. No casualty has been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

