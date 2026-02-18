NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 18: TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen appliances brand, strengthened its connection with modern Indian consumers as a key partner of the HT City Unwind - Delhi Edition, held on 7 and 8 February 2025. A vibrant celebration of food, music, and lifestyle, the festival attracted an estimated 15,000+ visitors from across Delhi NCR, including young families, home cooks, celebrity chefs, content creators, and influencers.

Also Read | 'She Was Ill-Informed, Not Authorised To Speak': Check What Galgotias University Said in Statement After Fiasco Over Neha Singh's Claims Over Robotic Dog and Soccer Drone at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Through high-visibility integrations, immersive brand experiences, and live culinary showcases, TTK Prestige reinforced its positioning as a contemporary lifestyle kitchen brand, engaging consumers through a range of interactive and fun-led activities.

The first half of the festival showcased the HT City Foodies Signature Kitchen, with TTK Prestige as the Presenting Partner. The brand amplified engagement through its "Prestige - Signature Kitchen" zone, which included live cooking demonstrations, interactive cooking challenges, and influencer-led activities supported by the brand's digital marketing team. Over two days, the space came alive with MasterChef-led cookouts and food-tasting sessions, featuring celebrated chefs such as Chef Tarun Sibal, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Chef Suvir Saran, and Chef Nishant Choubey.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of TTK Prestige's complete Triply range of cookware and cookers, including the Triply ByK Set, Triply Designer Range, Triply Cooker, and Triply Hexamagic, unveiled at the Signature Kitchen alongside Chef Nishant Choubey. The brand also executed a high-impact main-stage reveal of the Endura 6-Jar Mixer Grinder, which drew strong audience interest and engagement. Audiences were further engaged through exclusive chef interactions and a lively food trivia session hosted by Chef Nishant Choubey, with Prestige products awarded to winners.

Beyond the kitchen, the festival featured 30+ food stalls, gaming zones, and a high-energy music segment in the latter half of each day, making it a truly holistic lifestyle experience. TTK Prestige further enhanced engagement through immersive, interactive activities with influencers and young audiences at its brand zone, with participants winning exciting gifts. Product display zones showcased the brand's latest innovations, while an immersive engagement area hosted fun, cooking-led competitions with Prestige cookware prizes. A specially curated "Kitchen Memories" wall invited visitors to share their most cherished kitchen moments, reinforcing the deep emotional connection Indian consumers have with their kitchens.

Through its presence at HT City Unwind Delhi 2025, TTK Prestige reaffirmed its belief that kitchens today are more than functional spaces - they are social, expressive, and central to modern lifestyles. By blending culinary expertise, product innovation, and cultural experiences, the brand continues to reimagine the kitchen as a space of inspiration, connection, and celebration.

About TTK Prestige (shop.ttkprestige.com)

TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige Limited, has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige bought UK based Horwood Homewares and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)