Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): KNOLSKAPE Solutions, one of the world's premier Experiential Learning Technology companies, today announced a new round of funding led by India-based VC Mela Ventures.

More than 375 organizations across 75 countries have already benefited from KNOLSKAPE's award-winning new-age learning methodologies. With this investment, KNOLSKAPE will continue to develop state-of-the-art learning programs for organizations and leaders and further raise the benchmarks it has set in the L&D domain. The funding will also propel the firm's growth plans in the US and European markets.

Since its foundation in 2008, KNOLSKAPE has been driving innovation in the experiential learning space. Leveraging the world's most extensive library of online business simulations, rich talent intelligence, and a cutting-edge learning experience platform, KNOLSKAPE helps leaders and organizations build current and future capabilities to take their businesses from 1x to 10x growth. With a direct presence in the US, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and partner offices in 45 cities across the globe, KNOLSKAPE serves a rapidly growing global customer base across 12 industries.

Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder, and CEO - KNOLSKAPE Solutions, said, "KNOLSKAPE's mission is to help organizations and leaders become future-ready through experiential learning. We are delighted to partner with Mela ventures to scale the organization to greater heights globally. The team at Mela Ventures is passionate about building skills and capabilities for the digital workforce. We couldn't have asked for a better partner at this stage in our growth path. We've emerged as one of the leading players in the Asian market. We will utilize the funding to expand our presence in the US and Europe."

Krishnakumar Natarajan, Managing Partner - Mela Ventures, said, "There is a pressing need for an Experiential Learning Platform to address the fundamental shifts in talent development. KNOLSKAPE has already made great strides in the learning space by delivering its programs to more than one million learners. We see great potential in 'KNOLSKAPE' to further build on its reputation as a world-class Experiential Learning company and take the category leader position. We are thrilled to be partnering with Rajiv and his team through our investment."

As KNOLSKAPE achieves yet another milestone in its growth journey, the realization and impact of experiential learning is set to reach more beneficiaries in the realm of professional talent development.

A certified Great Place to Work® organization, KNOLSKAPE is a renowned leader in the experiential learning space. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machine learning, mobile, videos and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.

KNOLSKAPE is a 120+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India, Malaysia, and USA serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries such as banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government & academia. KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a company to watch for in the Talent Management Space, by Frost & Sullivan, and as a disruptor in the learning space, by Bersin by Deloitte.

Mela Ventures Trust is a SEBI-approved AIF Category-2 fund for early-stage companies. With a goal to build next-gen entrepreneurs, the fund focuses on building a portfolio in areas, such as AI/ML, AR/VR, IoT, Cloud Migration and Deep Technologies.

Mela Ventures was founded by Industry veterans, Krishnakumar Natarajan and Parthasarathy NS who have co-founded Mindtree and taken it from a startup to a multi-billion-dollar market cap enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.melaventures.in/

