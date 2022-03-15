Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022! In Sanatan Dharma, the new year begins with Pratipada Tithi which falls in the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Chaitra Navratri also starts from this date. This year according to the Hindu calendar, the Pratipada date and the first day of Chaitra Navratri will fall on April 2 and will end on April 11. You all must know that the festival of Navratri is considered very special and during these 9 days, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshiped with devotion each day. According to Vedas and Puranas, some important rules must be followed while worshiping during Chaitra Navratri. It is said that the person who follows these rules and worships the nine forms of Maa Durga duly, gets the blessings as well for happiness.

What should one do while worshipping during Chaitra Navratri? There are certain Chaitra Navratri 2022 dos and don'ts you must follow. First of all, the altar of the temple should be placed in the North-East direction.

While worshiping the nine forms of Goddess Durga during Navratri, you must keep in mind that before worshiping, you must clean your place properly.

You must also make Swastik at the main door of the house with turmeric or roli. It is considered very beneficial to make a swastika at the main door of the house during Navratri.

If you want to worship Maa Durga in your home during Chaitra Navratri, then never bring a bigger idol. Along with this, the idol should never be installed in the kitchen. It should be kept in mind that while worshiping Maa Durga, your face should be in the east direction.

It is said that setting up an earthen pot(Kalash) on Chaitra Navratri is very auspicious. Apart from this, people also install Kalash made of gold, silver and brass. Remember that apart from these metals, the Kalash of any other metal should be avoided.

Women should not open their hair and go to the temple during Chaitra Navratri. It is said that women should always tie their hair in the temple to worship Goddess Durga during Chaitra Navratri.

Do not insult anyone as you celebrate the festival of Navratri.

Keep an earthen lamp constantly burning for 9 days and 9 nights.

The last point is very important. The akhand lamp should never be extinguished during Navratri and it should be kept burning continuously for 9 days. If you are unable to keep the Akhand lamp lit throughout the day, then you should keep lighting the lamp in the morning and evening at least.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).