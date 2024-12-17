NewsVoir

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17: As Delhi-NCR's luxury housing segment grows, the region sees the presence of eminent real estate developers in its emerging micro-markets. Prateek Group, with more than two decades of experience and unwavering commitment to quality and on-time delivery, has contributed to the region's real estate by crafting premium properties. Even during the pandemic, the group successfully delivered over 4,500 flats, providing quality homes while maintaining strict adherence to timelines. The group has consistently embraced advanced construction techniques, sustainable practices, and cutting-edge design to deliver homes that not only meet but exceed the expectations of discerning buyers.

Also Read | Qatar National Day 2024 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate the Historic Day With These Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

Standing tall, Prateek Group is set to redefine luxury living with its upcoming premium residences in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad. Due to its exceptional connectivity and strategic location, Siddharth Vihar stands out as a prime micro-market for luxury living in the NCR. Its proximity to major highways, such as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and NH-24, ensures effortless connectivity to prominent business districts, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment centers, making it an ideal choice for homeowners and investors.

Further, the area's well-planned growth, availability of modern amenities, and rising interest from HNIs and professionals seeking luxury residences have propelled property values upward. Siddharth Vihar's steady appreciation in real estate prices has positioned it as a hotspot for investors looking to maximize returns and capitalize on its growing appeal. Aligning with the area's growth, the project presents an irresistible pre-launch offer at a price unmatched in the luxury segment. With homes starting at Rs. 1.10 crore onwards, the project offers an incredible opportunity to own a piece of luxury at an unbeatable value. The project features a range of meticulously designed 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK homes to suit the diverse needs of homebuyers. The project's attractive price makes it a standout choice for those looking to secure their dream home or a high-value investment. The group has successfully pre-launched the 1st phase of their project, offering 1200 flats, and have already booked 600 units during this phase.

Also Read | Punjab: Blast Heard at Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, Cops Say Heavy Object Fell on Temporary Sentry Post.

Besides, the upcoming premium residences are part of Prateek Grand City, a landmark township in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad. At the heart of this extraordinary project lies its unique mascot, The Butterfly. Representing the essence of beauty, transformation, and harmony, the butterfly symbolizes the project's vision of blending natural serenity with architectural elegance. The project reimagines luxury living by seamlessly integrating vibrant greenery with timeless colonial architecture, creating an enchanting ambiance reminiscent of a fantasy world. In addition, the project is strategically located just a 20-minute drive from India Gate and 25 minutes from South Delhi's commercial hub, offering a seamless blend of accessibility and a luxurious lifestyle.

Moreover, the excitement of Prateek Group's upcoming project in Siddharth Vihar is already palpable, with channel partners observing an overwhelming response even before its official launch.

Vijay Jain from Star, one of the channel partners, says, "The overwhelming response to the project during the pre-launch phase highlights its unmatched appeal. The combination of a trusted legacy, premium features, and an unbeatable price point has resonated with homebuyers and investors, making it one of the most sought-after premium projects in the region."

Devender Sahoo, from Resource Mantra, added, "Siddharth Vihar is rapidly establishing itself as a premier luxury destination in the NCR, driven by its strategic location and exceptional connectivity to various parts of the region. Its thoughtfully planned infrastructure and consistent property value appreciation create the perfect synergy of modern living and lucrative investment potential. This thriving micro-market is undoubtedly the top choice for buyers seeking exclusivity and growth."

Prateek Group's upcoming premium residences are poised to revolutionize luxury living in Ghaziabad, setting a new benchmark for opulence, comfort, and modernity. With its iconic design, thoughtful amenities, and seamless integration of nature and architecture, this development will reshape the skyline of Siddharth Vihar, cementing its reputation as a premier luxury destination in the NCR. Hence, investing in this iconic project is beyond owning a home; it's about reaping long-term benefits through an elevated lifestyle and exponential returns.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)