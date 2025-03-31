VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31: Kolkata the city of joy came alive with creativity and nostalgia as it hosted an extraordinary art exhibition and book launch dedicated to the legendary sculptor and painter, Ramkinkar Baij. Held at Nazrul Tirtha, New Town, the event showcased Baij's original paintings and sculptures while celebrating his profound contributions to modern Indian art.

The event attracted some of India's most celebrated artists, critics, and dignitaries, making it one of the most significant tributes to Baij in recent years. Among the distinguished guests were Shri Lalu Prasad Shaw, Shri Niranjan Prasad, Smt. Suktisubhra Pradhan, Dr. Sanjeev Kishore Gautam, Shri Chandranath Das, Shri Kamaldeep Dhar, Shri Vimal Chand, Shri Amit Kalla, Shri Radhey Shyam, Shri Partha Shaw, Smt. Shashikala Singh, and Smt. Japani Shyam. Their presence underscored the importance of Baij's artistic legacy and its continued impact on contemporary Indian art.

The event's Chief Guest was Dr. Sanjeev Kishore Gautam, Director General- National Gallery of Modern Art, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, who inaugurated the event, emphasising Baij's revolutionary artistic vision. Smt. Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director of Education at the British Council, New Delhi, attended as the Guest of Honour, further elevating the event's prestige. Shri. Prayag Shukla- Sahitya Akademi award winner, eminent Hindi poet, author and art critic, was also present at the occasion.

The exhibition presented an extensive collection of Baij's original works, allowing visitors to experience his bold and experimental style up close. As a pioneer of modern Indian sculpture and painting, Baij's fearless creativity continues to inspire new generations of artists. Alongside his works, the exhibition featured masterpieces from legendary artists, including:

* Late M.F. Husain - a trailblazer of Indian modern art* Abdur Rahman Chughtai - renowned for his Indo-Persian artistic style* Shri Prodosh Dasgupta - a leading sculptor of the Bengal School* K.G. Subramanian - a master of Indian modernism* Tyeb Mehta - famous for his powerful, expressionist compositions* Jangarh Singh Shyam - a pioneer of contemporary Gond art* Shri Lalu Prasad Shaw & Shri Niranjan Prasad - stalwarts of Indian modernist movements

By showcasing these distinguished artists, the exhibition sparked a dynamic dialogue between past and present, reinforcing Baij's influence on modern Indian art.

A major highlight of the event was an exclusive live painting session where prominent artists from across the country created artwork in real-time. Visitors had the rare opportunity to witness the creative process unfold, as artists drew inspiration from Baij's techniques and philosophies. This interactive session deepened audience engagement, offering a rare glimpse into the world of contemporary Indian artistry.

Adding to the significance of the event was the much-anticipated launch of "The Unseen Life of Ramkinkar Baij," authored by Chandranath Das and co-authored by Chandrima Das. The book provides an intimate look at Baij's life, creative journey, and artistic contributions, revealing lesser-known aspects of his personality and evolution as an artist.

Speaking about the book, Chandranath Das shared, "Ramkinkar Baij was a visionary, far ahead of his time. Through this book, I have sought to shed light on the lesser-known dimensions of his life--his struggles, inspirations, and undying passion for art. This project is my heartfelt tribute to his extraordinary legacy."

Curator and co-author Chandrima Das added, "Baij's artistic journey was defined by fearless experimentation and radical ideas. This exhibition and book aim to celebrate his trailblazing spirit and showcase how his work continues to inspire contemporary Indian artists."

Vijay Prabhat Shukla, the driving force behind the Ramkinkar Baij exhibition in Kolkata and the publication of "The Unseen Life of Ramkinkar Baij," shared his journey. Over two years, he traveled across Bengal, visiting places like Santiniketan, Bankura, and Bhetia-Bolpur, to delve deep into Baij's life. Captivated by his story and art, Shukla decided to publish the book. He expressed his excitement about the overwhelming response, stating, "It is truly gratifying to see such enthusiasm for Ramkinkar Baij's work. This exhibition is not just a tribute but also a platform to reignite conversations about his contributions to Indian art. We hope this inspires a new generation of artists and art lovers to explore and appreciate his legacy."

The exhibition and book launch received widespread acclaim from the art community and visitors alike. Critics praised the initiative for reviving interest in Baij's pioneering work, while audiences appreciated the opportunity to engage with his masterpieces in such a comprehensive setting.

As the exhibition continues until 31st March 2025, it stands as a testament to Baij's enduring impact on Indian art. Through this event, Kolkata reaffirms its status as a city deeply invested in preserving and nurturing artistic heritage. By bringing together legendary and contemporary artists, this exhibition ensures that Ramkinkar Baij's radical artistic vision continues to inspire future generations.

The exhibition features an impressive collection of 72 artworks, including 60 paintings and 12 sculptures. Among the legendary artists, 14 artworks (12 paintings and 2 sculptures) are displayed, with contributions from Ramkinkar Baij (6), MF Husain (1), Abdur Rahman Chughtai (1), KG Subramanyan (3), Tyeb Mehta (1), and Jangarh Singh Shyam (2). Senior eminent artists have contributed 18 artworks (12 paintings and 6 sculptures), including Lalu Prasad Shaw (6), Niranjan Pradhan (6 sculptures), and Suktisubhra Pradhan (6). Additionally, contributing artists from across India have presented 40 artworks (36 paintings and 4 sculptures), featuring works by Dr. Sanjeev Kishore Goutam (4), Chandranath Das (6), Kamaldeep Dhar (4 sculptures), Vimal Chand (4), Amit Kalla (5), Radhey Shyam (4), Partha Shaw (6), Shashikala Singh (4), and Japani Shyam (3).

