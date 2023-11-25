Team members representing FITEXPO INDIA 2023 and SPORT EXPO at the announcement of Asia's largest sports, fitness and wellness Expo to be held in Kolkata from December 1 to 3, 2023.

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 25: Kolkata is gearing up to host one of Asia's largest sports, fitness and wellness trade Expo through FITEXPO INDIA 2023 (December 1 to 3) at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata.

"FITEXPO INDIA is more like a `Kumbh mela' for sports, fitness and wellness and connects with the growing base of sports lovers, fitness enthusiasts and wellness practitioners while providing a 360-degree view of these rapidly expanding sectors where health, wealth and commerce go hand in hand under the same roof with overarching commercial benefits in the long run. The Indian sports, fitness and wellness sector, under Khelo India and Fit India, is now five times bigger," said Gagan Sachdev, founder-director of THE FITEXPO INDIA and Vice-President, Calcutta Sports Dealers Association (CSDA).

This mega EXPO, spread over a sprawling three lac square feet, will draw over 5000 fitness experts and sports personalities from all over India. The event, being held in the sports-crazy `City of Joy' in association with SPORTEXPO, is a one-of-its-kind event that is expected to garner huge footfalls, especially the crowd of young enthusiasts along with business-to-business (B2B) as well as business-to-commercial (B2C) clients.

"Our two years of effort and passion will culminate in FITEXPO INDIA 2023 which will engage the entire fitness and sporting community of West Bengal, including the sports development authorities, Sports Authority of India and The Bengal Olympic Association. We feel proud to present this event in which more than 10,000 people will participate during the three-day FITEXPO INDIA 2023," said Sachdev.

More than a hundred different kinds of events related to fitness, bodybuilding, powerlifting, kettlebell, weight lifting, CrossFit, armwrestling, dance fitness, Zumba, yoga and so on. FITEXPO INDIA 2023 will have thirty-two formats of martial arts, mixed martial arts and combat sports. Other than popular games like cricket and football, there would be throw ball, dodge ball, rugby, skating and cycling; indoor games like badminton, table tennis, carrom, chess, archery and dart tournaments also and many other activities.

"It's not just a show; it's a celebration of wellness. Bringing fitness icons from all kinds of genres under one roof makes it a wholesome experience, and I'm thrilled to be part of this vibrant community, where health and happiness dance hand in hand," said personal trainer and Zumba presenter, Natalie Pote Shaw.

With a Corporate Business Lounge facilitating B2B activities and the FitPitch (the theme-based flagship fundraising and trade exchange) event would encourage growth, collaboration and investment for start-ups and innovators.

"At The FITEXPO INDIA 2023, we're not just lifting weights, we are lifting the standard for fitness. Our gym is proud to be part of this groundbreaking event, where health meets innovation, and we redefine what it means to elevate your fitness journey," said Rashmi Sachdev, owner of Karma Fitness Studio.

"This Expo will not only nurture the spirit of sportsmanship and inculcate competitive behaviour but also help identify and honour talents from different fields of sports; encourage brand endorsements as more and more corporates come forward to recognise and endorse sporting talent. One of the biggest gains from the EXPO would be direct and indirect investment flowing into Bengal in the rapidly expanding sports and fitness sector. This includes sports goods and services, fitness gears, fitness software and a wide array of training, coaching and skill-development services," said Abhay Mishra, Principal Advisor, FITEXPO INDIA 2023.

A large number of associations and bodies related to sports, fitness, calisthenics, wellness, sporting infrastructure and software, along with students from various schools of Kolkata will be participating in live events at the FITEXPO INDIA 2023. The event has been curated to match the standards of similar International events.

For more information, visit: www.fitexpo.in www.sportexpo.in

