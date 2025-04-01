SMPL

New Delhi [India], April 1: Chennai-based environmental solutions provider KORGEN is making waves beyond its southern stronghold, announcing successful project executions across India and international markets in 2024. Marking a decade of operations, the ISO 9001 and 14001-certified company has expanded to key cities like Pune, Kanpur, Gujarat, and Odisha and has also started turnkey projects in Dubai and Bangladesh -- signaling its foray into the global water treatment industry.

Also Read | CMF Phone 2 Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Founded in 2013 by a team of environmental industry veterans, KORGEN has grown to become a trusted name in water treatment and sewage treatment solutions. The company's formula-driven designs, engineering expertise, and seamless execution have helped it build a solid clientele of 4,650 customers, with nearly 960 new clients onboarded in 2024-25 alone. The residential and commercial segments account for nearly 75% of KORGEN's revenues.

Speaking about the milestone year, MV Praveen, Founder & CEO of KORGEN, said, "Our mission has always been to make sustainable and high-quality water treatment solutions accessible to all. Crossing the 10-year milestone and expanding our presence beyond South India and into overseas markets is a proud moment for us. This growth is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the relentless efforts of our team. We will continue to innovate and drive responsible environmental engineering across geographies."

Also Read | IPL 2025: KKR's Ramandeep Singh Reacts After Loss Against MI, Says 'We'll Do Everything To Avoid Similar Situation Ahead'.

Over the past decade, KORGEN has executed projects of varied scales -- from 100 LPH (liters per hour) systems to large-scale 500 KLD (kiloliters per day) plants -- providing end-to-end solutions in desalination, demineralization, electro-deionization, and sewage treatment. Its product portfolio includes a wide range of pre-built and custom-built water treatment modules such as MacroFilters, Sand Filters, Water Softeners, RO Plants, UV Disinfection Modules, DM Units, and Sewage Treatment Plants, offered in manual, semi-automatic, and automatic versions.

In recognition of its growth trajectory and contributions to sustainable water management, KORGEN was named one of the "10 Most Promising Water Treatment Companies of 2024." Industry experts view KORGEN's strategic expansion as a significant step towards addressing the growing water crisis in India and beyond.

With a decade of experience, a rapidly growing clientele, and a proven track record of engineering excellence, KORGEN is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in addressing the global demand for sustainable water management solutions. As the company steps into new geographies and scales up its operations, it continues to uphold its commitment to quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility -- reinforcing its vision of creating a cleaner, greener future through smart water solutions.

Please visit https://www.korgentech.com to learn more about the company.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)