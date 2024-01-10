PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10: KPI Partners has been recognized as the fastest-growing technology company in the Data and Analytics category of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023. The prestigious list acknowledges the 50 most rapidly advancing technology firms in India.

KPI Partners's CEO, Kusal Swarnakar, expressed gratitude for the team's dedication to excellence and the trust bestowed by clients, resulting in the remarkable exponential revenue growth observed over the past three years. He said, " This recognition from Deloitte underscores our team's dedication and our clients' confidence in us. Our relentless pursuit of technological advancements and delivering impactful solutions have been pivotal in achieving this remarkable growth."

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 (TF50), over the years, has become one of the most aspirational and coveted recognitions for tech entrepreneurs of the nation. The list comprises some highly competitive, new-age, agile businesses that are not only focusing on revenue and growth but are also resolving numerous societal challenges, including issues of sustainability, financial inclusion, medical technology, etc.

"Making the Deloitte TF50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology," remarked Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte India. "With its work in the Data and Analytics, KPI Partners has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination, and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment."

About KPI Partners

Founded in 2006, KPI Partners is a California-headquartered global trusted strategic partner for Analytics and Digital Transformation solutions focused on helping organizations solve their most complex and interesting business challenges. We are serving Fortune 500 companies in high-tech, retail, CPG, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and life sciences. We have offices in Silicon Valley in California (HQ), Boston, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Join us on our journey to transform the world of business with cutting-edge analytics and digital solutions. Visit our website to learn more about our services and career opportunities. www.kpipartners.com.

About Deloitte India

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, "What's different about Deloitte?" the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems, or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it's in the beliefs, behaviors, and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity--more than 456,826 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services, yet our shared culture remains the same.

Media Contact

Nisha SharmaSenior Manager MarketingEmail: nisha.sharma@kpipartners.comPhone: +91 9833431463

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030241/KPI_Partners_Logo.jpg

