BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 5: The KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) today announced that three of its incubated studios - Kleanup Games, Dunali Games, and Singular Scheme - have been nominated for top honors at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2025, further establishing India's growing footprint in global game development.

Also Read | UCL 2025-26 Results: Arsenal, Bayern Munich Stay Perfect, Liverpool Beat Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

Kleanup Games' debut title, CHROMADI, is nominated for "Upcoming Mobile Game of the Year." The Madurai-based studio has gained international recognition this year, with CHROMADI selected for events including the Tokyo Game Show (India Pavilion), Game Devs of Color Expo 2025, and the Game Development World Championship (GDWC) Summer Finals, where it was a Best Mobile Game finalist.

Gurugram-based Dunali Games joins the lineup with its title Rookie Tales, also nominated for "Upcoming Mobile Game of the Year." The indie studio, known for its passion-driven approach and global talent network, previously participated in the Google Indie Games Accelerator and continues to earn acclaim for its creativity and depth in storytelling.

Also Read | Did a Tiger Attack a Man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand? Viral Reel Claiming Tiger Attack at National Park Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Mumbai-based Singular Scheme's Frontier Paladin rounds out the trio with a nomination for "Upcoming PC/Console Game of the Year." The studio has been making waves on international platforms in 2025, including GDC, Indie Game Utsav at Comic Con, and WAVES 2025, as well as on key global stages in 2024 such as Gamescom LATAM and the Tokyo Game Show (TGS), underscoring India's growing strength in crafting immersive, globally competitive games.

"It's inspiring to see the KIGI studios earn recognition across global and Indian stages," said Anuj Sahani, Head - KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator and Advisor, India Publishing Department. "At KIGI, our mission has always been to nurture talent and give independent creators a platform to thrive globally. These nominations reflect not just the innovation and passion of these young teams, but also the evolution of India's gaming ecosystem - one that's beginning to stand tall on the global map."

Jaiwanth Shanmugam, Founder and Studio Director, Kleanup Games, said:"Being nominated alongside some of the best indie creators in the country is truly special. CHROMADI started as a small idea with a big dream - to make something fun, fast, and full of heart. The recognition from IGDC and other global platforms reminds us that originality and passion still matter most in game development."

Dipender Kaushik, Founder, Dunali Games, said:"This nomination is both humbling and motivating. We've always believed in building experiences that connect emotionally with players, no matter where they are in the world. The support from KIGI and our journey through programs like the Google Indie Games Accelerator have helped us turn that belief into something real, and we're just getting started."

Ahad Oomerbhoy, Founder and Creative Director, Singular Scheme, said:"To see Frontier Paladin recognized at IGDC is incredibly rewarding for our entire team. Our journey with KIGI has been transformative and we've grown not just as developers, but as storytellers. This nomination validates the countless hours of iteration, playtesting, and learning that went into making a game we're truly proud of."

Furthermore, KRAFTON continues to deepen its engagement with the Indian gaming community through its integral presence at IGDC 2025, being held in Chennai for the first time this year. As a long-standing partner of the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), KRAFTON has consistently collaborated to elevate the country's gaming ecosystem. The company continues to support developers, creators, and the wider community through sustained partnerships and industry initiatives. This year, KRAFTON will showcase its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) alongside Real Cricket 24, developed by its recently acquired studio, Nautilus Mobile. Together, these two titles will offer attendees an immersive experience and highlight India's growing strength in mobile gaming.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)