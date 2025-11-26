BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: KRAFTON India today announced the first-ever KRAFTON India Awards 2025 presented by iQOO, a landmark celebration dedicated to honoring the creators, Esports athletes, innovators, and community builders shaping India's fast-growing gaming landscape. As gaming continues to become one of the most influential cultural forces in the country, this awards platform marks the first time a global gaming publisher has launched a homegrown Indian awards IP, spotlighting the collective creativity, diversity, and passion of India's gaming community.

Also Read | Team India Hit New Low: Gautam Gambhir-Coached Side Suffer Biggest-Ever Test Defeat by Runs as South Africa Complete 2-0 Sweep.

Taking place on January 9, 2026, in Mumbai, the exclusive, invite-only celebration will bring together India's most influential gaming voices from top creators and professional esports athletes to developers, broadcasters, storytellers, and ecosystem partners. More than a showcase of talent, KRAFTON India Awards 2025 presented by iQOO will be a reflection of how gaming has evolved into a powerful form of self-expression, entertainment, and community for millions across the nation.

Presented by iQOO and co-powered by Flipkart, the Awards further symbolize the growing convergence of gaming, technology, and lifestyle. These partnerships highlight how gaming now sits at the center of India's digital entertainment revolution, driven by innovation, performance, and a vibrant creator economy.

Also Read | 'Ek Ghanta Bitaane Ki Keemat...': Internet Sensation Girija Oak Reveals Receiving Obscene Messages From Men After Her AI-Morphed Photos Went Viral (Watch Video).

KRAFTON India Awards 2025 presented by iQOO are built on a simple but powerful vision to celebrate excellence, creativity, and leadership across every corner of India's gaming ecosystem. Beyond a red-carpet moment, this IP represents KRAFTON's long-term commitment to India's gaming journey honoring not just achievements, but the ambition and resilience behind them. As a publisher, partner, and ecosystem enabler, KRAFTON aims to champion those who are pioneering India's gaming future by building original IP, inspiring communities, driving esports growth, and shaping gaming into a mainstream cultural movement. The awards have been envisioned as a celebration of excellence, creativity, and leadership across India's gaming ecosystem.

As India's gaming audience grows into a powerful cultural movement, KRAFTON aims to spotlight the individuals who inspire communities, build engagement, and raise competitive standards. This purpose is deeply aligned with KRAFTON India's long-term vision, reflected in the words of Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, who said, "The KRAFTON India Awards are a tribute to the extraordinary community that has made gaming a cultural force in India. This initiative reflects our belief in the potential of Indian talent and our continued commitment to celebrating those shaping the country's gaming future."

"At iQOO, our commitment to delivering powerful gaming experiences goes beyond devices- it extends to nurturing the esports ecosystem in India. We are excited to partner with KRAFTON for their first-ever esports awards, a celebration of the incredible talent driving this industry forward. Together, we aim to empower gamers and contribute to the continued growth of competitive gaming in the country," said Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India.

The KRAFTON India Awards 2025 presented by iQOO will feature 17 categories across key pillars of India's gaming innovation engine:

1. Esports

2. Influencers (Creators & Streamers)

3. Media

4. CSR

5. KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI)

These include honours such as Influencer of the Year, Rising Creator, Esports Team of the Year, Esports Player of the Year, and Communications Contributor of the Year

A dual voting model, starting on 26th November, blending jury-led selection with community-driven voting creates a balanced recognition system that reflects both industry expertise and the passion of India's players. This approach positions KRAFTON India Awards 2025 presented by iQOO as a first-of-its-kind IP from a non-Indian gaming publisher, reinforcing KRAFTON's role as a cultural catalyst in India's rapidly growing gaming ecosystem.

Designed as an immersive, high-energy evening, the Awards spotlight the people driving India's gaming movement from leading creators and top esports athletes to student developers, broadcasters, and behind-the-scenes innovators. The event is built to go beyond traditional recognition, offering space for deeper connections with KRAFTON India's leadership and meaningful interactions across the creator, esports, and developer communities.

With performances, creator showcases, esports moments, and community-led highlights, the Awards celebrate not only winners but the collective spirit powering India's gaming evolution. The inaugural Awards stand as a symbol of excellence, innovation, and unity in KRAFTON India's journey, while honouring the people shaping Indian gaming today and inspiring the voices that will define its future.

It closes not just with recognition, but with a shared belief in the limitless future of India's gaming ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)