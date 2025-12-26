Kshetra and Kshetra Wellvia Successfully Launched in Erode, Marking a New Chapter in Pure, Traditional and Conscious Food

Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 26: Kshetra, a new-age natural food brand backed by Sri Annapooraniamman Foods Pvt. Ltd., successfully marked the grand public launch of Kshetra and Kshetra Wellvia, unveiling its first portfolio of seven premium food product ranges at Sri Vari Arangam, Perundurai Road, Erode, on 25 December 2025.

The launch event was presided over by the company's Managing Director, Mr. Nandhakumar, and was highlighted by a special devotional discourse titled "Nine Paths to Devotion" delivered by renowned scholar Shri. Dushyanth Sridhar, as part of the cultural initiative Erode'il Margazhi.

A Launch Rooted in PurposeMore than a product unveiling, the launch of Kshetra represented a clear commitment to restoring purity, trust, and nutritional integrity to everyday food. Rooted in ancient Indian food wisdom and strengthened by modern research, Kshetra focuses on minimal processing, ethical sourcing, and long-term well-being.

Product Ranges IntroducedThe following seven product categories were officially launched:

- Edible Oils - Extra Virgin, Virgin, Cold-pressed, ancient, highly nutritious seed varieties with zero toxins, stainless steel machines with fully automated plant

- Spices & Herbs - Cryogenic grinding to preserve essential volatile oils and micro nutrients

- Millets - Ancestral grains adapted for modern nutrition, completely unpolished

- Honey & Natural Sweeteners - Pure, raw, unprocessed and unadulterated selections

- Rice Varieties - Pure, minimally processed, rich in fibre

- Pulses - Clean, high-quality, naturally whole and unsplit, naturally treated essentials

- Beverages - Rich in high-quality, Traditional blends

Event HighlightsThe evening featured an inaugural prayer, formal unveiling of products, the founder's address, cultural performances under Erode'il Margazhi, media interactions, and a dinner prepared using Kshetra products. The event saw the participation of eminent personalities, industry leaders, medical professionals, educators, and cultural contributors.

A Vision for a Healthier TomorrowKshetra's long-term vision includes:

- Collaboration with Dr. Pal (GUTMAN) for science-backed wellness innovations

- Development of a world-class e-commerce ecosystem, including a Shopify website and mobile app

- Farmer empowerment through sustainable sourcing practices

- Expansion into national and global markets

Product AvailabilityKshetra and Kshetra Wellvia products are now available for purchase on the official website www.kshetrafoods.com.

The range will also be available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart starting 1st January 2026, with select offline retail stores stocking the products from 1st February 2026. Customers who are unable to locate the products may visit the official website or contact the Kshetra toll-free customer support for assistance.

About Sri Annapooraniamman Foods Pvt. Ltd.Sri Annapooraniamman Foods Pvt. Ltd. is a Tamil Nadu-based food manufacturing company committed to ethical sourcing, minimal processing, farmer well-being, and sustainable packaging. The company aims to deliver natural, authentic, premium-quality food products to Indian and global households.

