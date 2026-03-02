Kuwait City, March 2: Kuwait's Ministry of Defence on Monday reported that several U.S. military aircraft crashed this morning, but all crews were safe. "The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence stated that several U.S. military aircraft crashed this morning, confirming the complete safety of their crews. He explained that the relevant authorities immediately initiated search and rescue procedures, whereby the crews were evacuated and transferred to the hospital to check on their health status and provide the necessary medical care, noting that their condition is stable. The official spokesperson added that direct coordination was conducted with the friendly U.S. forces regarding the circumstances of the incident, and joint technical measures were taken. He affirmed that the concerned authorities are following up on the investigations to determine the causes of the incident, calling for information to be obtained from its official sources," the statement said.

Iranian State Media also released a picture on Telegram allegedly of the American F15 fighter pilot whose plane was downed in Kuwait earlier on Monday morning. It also shared visuals of the massive drone fleet of Iran along with Iranian strikes on US-Israeli targets in the region. In a post on Telegram, Press TV said, "American pilot after his fighter jet crashed in Kuwait". The conflict between US-Israel and the Iranian regime has intensified on Monday. After a relative lull overnight, Iran launched new missile and drone strikes on Israel and other Gulf states. Multiple news outlets like Russia Today, Press TV Iran and Israel's I24 new reported a drone strike at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility. Iran Claims F-15 Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Kuwait as War With US-Israel Escalates (Watch Videos).

The facility is among the world's largest oil export facilities, critical for global crude flows. Jerusalem Post quoting a Semafor reporter said that a small, isolated fire is under control at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility following what appeared to be a drone strike earlier in the morning. Iran's Press TV also reported an Iranian missile strike at the Salman Port in Bahrain. The Iranian media report claimed that the Port was being reportedly used for transporting American logistical equipment intended for use in a strike on Iran.

In its statement, Iran's IRGC issued an update on what the Iranians have dubbed Operation True Promise. According to the statement, "The tenth wave opened massive gates of fire upon the occupied territories with a manoeuvre of Khaibar missiles. The latest wave of strikes and Iranian counter attacks comes on the heels of a full-scale conflict that erupted in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, following a major "military offensive" launched on February 28. Kuwait Fighter Jet Crash Video: Viral Clip Shows Pilot Ejecting Before Fighter Jet Crashes in Kuwait Amid Iran-Israel War.

Is an F-15 Fighter Jet Down in Kuwait?

US F-15 Fighter Jet Downed in Kuwait According to local sources, a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies above Kuwait earlier on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/UIyTkZllEX — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) March 2, 2026

Another angle of the US fighter jet crashing pic.twitter.com/Jtpeeq21xf — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 2, 2026

Both the Pilot and Weapons Systems Officer (WSO) onboard the U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle that crashed this morning over Kuwait due to a “friendly fire” incident, appear to have survived, being found by locals and transferred to local authorities in Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/HyxpeI0QUL — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 2, 2026

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, missile batteries, and leadership compounds. World leaders and international bodies are urging de-escalation as the risk of wider regional conflict grows, but fighting continues without a clear end in sight.

