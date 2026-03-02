Bengaluru, March 2: A 28-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru, identified as Vidyajyoti, tragically died by suicide on Friday after becoming severely distressed by an astrologer’s grim predictions about her future. The incident occurred at her residence in Bagalagunte, just as her family was preparing to finalize a marriage that had already received approval from both sides.

Vidyajyoti, an MBA graduate employed with a prominent IT firm, was in a relationship with a man from a different caste who hails from Kodagu. Despite the initial societal hurdles, both families had recently agreed to the alliance, respecting the couple's wishes. However, seeking clarity on their future, the family consulted an astrologer who allegedly predicted that Vidyajyoti had a "short lifespan" and that any marriage would result in separation or misfortune within two years. Bengaluru Shocker: Female Software Engineer Dies by Suicide After Astrologer’s Marriage Prediction.

To ward off these perceived "obstacles," the astrologer prescribed a nine-day ritual. According to police reports, Vidyajyoti had been performing these prayers diligently but remained in a state of deep anxiety. On the final day of the ritual, while her family was making arrangements for the concluding ceremony at a local temple, she reportedly locked herself in her room and took the extreme step. Bengaluru: Gym Trainer Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend’s Engagement; Planned to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Together.

The Bagalagunte police have registered a case of unnatural death and are currently investigating the role of the astrological advice in the tragedy. This heartbreaking incident has sparked a local debate regarding the psychological toll of superstitious beliefs on young professionals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

