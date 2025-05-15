NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: KT Professional, India's leading salon-grade haircare brand, has announced a landmark collaboration with JioStar Consumer Products, to unveil KT Kids, India's first paediatric-approved, dermatologically tested and natural haircare range specially designed for children aged 3 to 12 featuring one of the world's most beloved character SpongeBob SquarePants, this range combines safety, science, and fun in one vibrant package.

Coinciding the launch with Mother's Day week in India, KT Kids is a heartfelt gift to every Indian mother--a solution to the often-overlooked daily struggle of finding safe, effective haircare for children. The brand addresses real issues such as tangling, dryness, and sensitivity with natural, toxin-free, and child-friendly formulations that are dermatologically tested and crafted for two age groups: 3-7 years and 8-12 years.

SpongeBob SquarePants, with a significant fan base and household name for over two decades in India, brings an emotional connect to the range, his enduring charm and playful demeanour makes him the perfect choice for a range that's rooted in joy.

This landmark collaboration and KT Kids' biggest integration in the Indian FMCG space isn't just another product, it's a love note to modern parenting. Created to ease the everyday struggle of finding clean, effective, child-safe haircare, this launch is a celebration of the joy, care, and confidence that moms pour into their kids' routines--every single day.

"We are proud to launch KT Kids--a category-defining range that solves everyday haircare problems for children using a safe, fun, and trusted approach," said Dhruv Sayani, Founder of KT Kids. "We are happy to have associated with JioStar Consumer Products and add the joy of SpongeBob SquarePants to the product range. KT Kids is our Mother's Day tribute--a gift of safety, love, and care to mothers across India. It's a game-changer for the Indian market."

"SpongeBob SquarePants is an iconic global franchise and a favourite among audiences in India. This association is a shining example of blending a thoughtfully curated product range with a beloved character that evokes nostalgia, fun, and cheer--making it emotionally meaningful," said a JioStar Consumer Products spokesperson.

The KT Kids x SpongeBob SquarePants collection will be available across major retail channels and e-commerce platforms in India, featuring shampoos, conditioners, detangling sprays, and daily essentials tailored for two distinct age groups.

KT Professional, launched in 2018 by Ccigmaa Lifestyle with 100+ Crores of revenue, is a fast growing Haircare brand backed by power of keratin--the most essential protein for hair--KT Professional offers a wide range of salon approved professional products designed to repair, protect, and enhance hair health.

Today, the brand has a strong footprint across 27 states and 86 cities, with a presence in over 27,000 salons, 150+ beauty stores, and 18+ e-commerce platforms. Known for its vibrant product colors and standout packaging, KT Professional continues to draw attention and trust of over 3,60,000 consumers across India , becoming a staple in professional and at-home haircare routines across the countryFor more information, follow them on Instagram @ktprofessionalofficial or visit www.ktkids.in.

