New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/SRV): KV TechMedia is a leading digital marketing agency in Varanasi founded by Siddharth Singh Bisen. The company has been helping businesses of all sizes and industries to achieve their marketing goals through innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies. In this news distribution, KV TechMedia sheds light on the importance of digital marketing for businesses in today's competitive landscape.

As we enter the new financial year, the brands should start exploring options to diversify their marketing budget & penetrate the digital presence of their brands. Today, the role of digital marketing has become more critical than ever. A recent report by Google Search revealed that over 70% of consumers research a product or service online before making a purchase. The brands working on SEO get significant leverage from this trend.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 9th Roza of Ramzan on April 1 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Digital marketing encompasses various strategies and tactics, including search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing, email marketing, content marketing, etc. Each channel has unique strengths and can help businesses effectively reach their target audience.

With the rise of "near me" searches, Local SEO has become crucial for local businesses to optimise their online presence to appear in relevant search results. By leveraging local SEO, or SEM, businesses can improve their visibility in local search results, increase foot traffic to their physical locations, and drive more sales.

Also Read | Google Feature Update: Tech Giant Rolls Out 'About This Result' Feature in 9 Indian Languages Globally To Fight Misinformation.

For B2B Businesses, lead generation is a crucial aspect of digital marketing. By utilising targeted advertising and content marketing, businesses can attract and engage their ideal customer profiles and convert them into qualified leads. Also, with billions of people using social media platforms, businesses can reach a vast audience and leverage the power of inventory the social media platforms has to offer.

Siddharth Singh Bisen, the founder of KV TechMedia, emphasised the need for businesses to adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape and stay ahead of the competition.

"Strong digital presence is not a luxury but a necessity for all businesses today," said Siddharth. "By effectively leveraging digital marketing strategies, businesses can increase their reach, generate more leads, and drive more revenue."

The cost of conventional ATL marketing, such as print ads, billboards, and TV commercials, is usually on the higher end & also focuses on the non-targeted audience. Businesses often pay a hefty amount for these ad spaces, depending on the ad's location and size.

On the other hand, digital marketing can be much more cost-effective. Businesses can get tremendous, targeted results by only allocating as low as 40%-50% of their entire marketing spent.

Siddharth also highlighted the role of data and analytics in digital marketing, stating that businesses must track and measure their marketing efforts' effectiveness to optimise their campaigns accordingly.

"Data Analytics is the soul of digital marketing," said Siddharth. He added, "By tracking and analysing key metrics, businesses can gain valuable insights into their target audience, user behaviour on websites, measure the ROI of campaigns, and make data-driven decisions to improve their overall marketing performance."

Digital marketing is no longer a luxury but necessary for businesses of all sizes and industries. By effectively utilising digital marketing strategies, businesses can increase their reach, generate more leads, and drive more revenue. With Siddharth's 12 years of experience and the expertise of KV TechMedia, businesses can stay ahead of the competition and achieve their marketing goals in the digital era.

For details: www.kvtmedia.com

Call: +91 80542-05428

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)