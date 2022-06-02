New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/PNN): In the recent results announced by UPSC for Civil Services Exam 2021, 50+ students got selected from La Excellence IAS Academy, as shared by its founder and director, Dr Ram Babu Paladugu.

La Excellence IAS Academy is India's well-known and the Best IAS Coaching Institute in India, preparing candidates for the Civil Services Examination at all three levels - UPSC Preliminary Test, UPSC Mains Examination and Personality Test. From its start in 2009 in Hyderabad, the Institute has helped hundreds of students get into the Civil Services, including the IAS, the IFS, the IPS, and other government jobs.

Since its inception, La Excellence has trained 10000+ students for various competitive exams. La Excellence has been fostering excellence in education for the last 12 years, helping students from all over the country develop a thirst to learn and reach their full potential, which will put them on an upward trajectory towards success!

Continuing the legacy of imparting quality education to students in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, La excellence IAS Academy has bagged 50+ Ranks in UPSC 2021 results announced on Monday.

La Excellence IAS Academy is well known for its Quality & Affordable Education, Class Room Training, Mentorship, Top Notch well, experienced faculty and guidance from industry experts.

La Excellence has recently launched its application on Playstore and offers Integrated Module based TSPSC Coaching for students via Classroom Training & Online - Mobile APP (Mana La Excellence) and website (https://manalaexcellence.com).

Faculty at La Excellence also create content in their Youtube Channel (Mana La Excellence) which is seen by millions of people who are preparing for competitive exams. Seenaiah sir, Ram Babu sir, Krishnamurthy sir, Deepak sir, Rajashekar sir, Harsha sir, Vikram sir, and Malleswari mam are part of La Excellence IAS Academy.

The selected students have expressed their gratitude towards La Excellence IAS Academy for providing innovative learning- Teaching methodology, Personalized approach, various practice tests, 1-to-1 Mentorship, Backup classes and dedicated experienced faculty for subjects, thus simplifying their preparation for UPSC exams.

La Excellence IAS Academy is one of the best IAS coaching Institutes for UPSC Civil Services preparation in India and has the HIGHEST number of All India Ranks in UPSC 2021. The Academy has 3 branches, two in Hyderabad and one in Bengaluru.

According to the Director, 500+ rankers - La Excellence Students have qualified in UPSC from 2009.

Here are some of the La Excellence IAS's UPSC 2021 rankers -

'At La Excellence, they have one of India's best and most experienced faculties who help us ace our UPSC examinations through preparation, practice, participation, and discussion. This academy has played an important role in realizing my dreams.'

- MANTRI MOURYA BHARADWAJ AIR - 28

' A big thanks and so much gratitude to La Excellence IAS Academy, Faculty & Director Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, sir, for all your encouragement, guidance & comprehensive classroom program, test series, and interactive sessions with IAS Officers have helped me to uplift my confidence and crack AIR 37

- V SANJANA SIMHA AIR 37

' LA Excellence IAS Academy has provided me with the best classroom training with the best strategies for preparation. I Could tell that la Excellence IAS Academy, with all the education system here, has helped me grow in 360 degrees as an individual. Thank you, LA Excellence. '

- KIRANMAYEE KOPISETTI AIR 56

It's a proud moment for LA Excellence IAS Academy, Congratulations to all the students & Faculty at La Excellence. We are overjoyed with our students' achievements and wish everyone good luck in their future endeavors, said Dr Rambabu Paladugu.

Dr Rambabu has also mentioned La Excellence has India's best Faculty for PRELIMS CUM MAINS preparation, also announced the ' State Level Scholarship Test 'on June 19th 2022, at La Excellence IAS Bengaluru Branch: La Excellence IAS, #99, 2nd floor, Beside Poorvika mobiles, Chandra layout main road, Chandra Layout, Bangalore. Contact : 9121412929 / 9121442929

Hyderabad Branch: #1-10-233/F, Near Ashok Nagar Extension, Opp. Punjab National Bank, Ashok Nagar X Roads, Hyderabad - 500 020, Telangana

Contact : 90522 92929

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

