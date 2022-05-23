Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): La Tim Metal & Industries (BSE: LATIMMETAL) (Script Code # 505693), a listed company in the steel trade since 1987, dealing with Colour Coated Steel Sheets, are title sponsors for the 5th edition of the NSCI Juniors and Seniors national squash tournament.

The event, co-promoted by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) & National Sports Club of India (NSCI) has attracted the top players from across the country in all age groups right from under 9 to a senior's division.

Cricket is the most dominating sport in the country and La Tim Group as a company wants to offer a spectrum of possibilities by sponsoring this squash tournament, thereby giving opportunities and promoting other sports in India. They are keen to promote talent amongst juniors and seniors across the country in these emerging sports.

Apart from the awards and accolades, winners from all categories will also enjoy free stays at the groups Malshej resort.

"Squash is a game of action. It's not only a sport but also teaches us to be creative, committed and on our toes. As a matter of fact, all sports need to be encouraged by entrepreneurs and this is a humble contribution by La Tim Group," said Rahul Timbadia, MD, La Tim Group.

The La Tim Group is also in the business of Real Estate and Hospitality.

Its real estate division, La Tim Lifestyle & Resorts, initiated land trading and real estate development from Panvel and its surrounding areas in Raigad district, Maharashtra. La Tim has an un-utilized land parcel in Khopoli - Pali, Raigad district with huge business potential.

With the central government's focus on nation-building through infrastructure development, La Tim recently announced Phase 1 of an Industrial Park on 30-40 acres of land parcels on Khopoli - Pali Road.

The company's Industrial Park is well placed alongside an existing hub of steel industries including Tata Bhushan Steel Ltd, Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd, Uttam Galva Steels, Top worth Pipes and Tubes, Maharashtra Seamless Tubes & JSW Steel Plant, and many more in the nearby vicinity.

La Tim's Industrial Park is strategically located on the main road and is easily accessible from Mumbai & Pune. Furthermore, Khopoli - Pali Road has been recently declared a National Highway, leading to Dighi Port, whose construction is going on at a remarkable pace.

The Industrial Park is located at an equidistance from Dighi Port and Nhava Sheva Port and is accessible by railway from Roha and Khopoli Railway station.

La Tim is coming out with smaller plots ranging from 1,000 square meters to 4,000 square meters suitable for Service Industries, Warehousing, Small and Medium Scale Industries, and more.

The Company is hoping that this will generate additional revenue of around Rs 60-75 crores and additional operating profit in the range of Rs 35-45 crores.

The incremental income will be utilized further to develop another phase of an industrial park and/or value addition to the existing manufacturing unit of the steel division by way of backward integration.

La Tim Hospitality includes the well-known 'Saj Resorts' brand which owns hotels in stunning locations such as Mahabaleshwar and Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra, while also developing an upcoming hotel in Pench Tiger Reserve in Pench district of MP, 95 km from Nagpur. Additionally, it operates fine dining restaurants in Goa.

