Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices rolled between gains and losses on Monday with investors realigning their portfolios amid uncertain economic outlook.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 111 points or 0.22 per cent at 50,652 while the Nifty 50 gained 22 points or 0.15 per cent to 15,198.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal dipping by 0.6 per cent and FMCG by 0.3 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank rallied by 2 per cent, realty by 1.3 per cent and pharma by 0.4 per cent.

Among stocks, IndianOil Corporation jumped by 4.9 per cent to Rs 109.40 per share while Bharat Petroleum Corporation moved up by 2.7 per cent to close at Rs 473.80.

State Bank of India advanced by 2.4 per cent, Larsen & Toubro by 1.7 per cent, Eicher Motors by 1.4 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.1 per cent.

However, metal stocks lost on profit booking with JSW Steel down by 2.2 per cent and Tata Steel by 2 per cent. Among the other laggards were Britannia, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan and Hindustan Unilever.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors awaited key US inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.17 per cent on global economic growth hopes. South Korea stocks slipped as cryptocurrencies concerns jolted markets.

