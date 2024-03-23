BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: In a stunning showcase of innovation and commitment, Lapcare steals the spotlight at the India Gaming Show 2024, setting a new benchmark in the gaming accessories arena.

The recently concluded India Gaming Show 2024 (IGS 2024), held from March 14th to 16th at the Messe Global Laxmi Lawns in Pune, witnessed a thrilling debut by Lapcare. As the exclusive partner for gaming accessories and peripherals, Lapcare distinguished itself among industry giants like Samsung, Philips, Nvidia, OnePlus, and Sony PlayStation. Celebrating its 6th year, the India Gaming Show has evolved into an iconic celebration for the gaming universe, captivating enthusiasts, industry pioneers, and creative minds alike. This annual event, a collaborative effort between the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS), garners substantial backing from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Invest India, MeitY Startup Hub, and the Media Entertainment Skill Council, making each edition more impactful than the last. This year, the event outdid itself, this edition was nothing short of spectacular.

"The India Gaming Show 2024 is not just a showcase of the latest gaming trends but a celebration of the thriving gaming community in India. We are thrilled to bring together gaming enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators to Pune, Maharashtra, for an unforgettable experience." Quoted Mr. Rajan Navani, President of the Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS), reflecting on this year's agenda, and sharing his enthusiasm for the event. Elevating Gaming to New Heights Lapcare, seizing the role of the primary gaming accessories and peripherals partner, took centre stage by displaying an assortment of the newest gaming accessories, software, and hardware, adding to the gaming neighbourhood.

The highlight of Lapcare's participation was the organisation of three thrilling Esports tournaments spanning various gaming platforms, over the course of three days. In each contest, teams battled it out for the top spot. Three champion teams emerged victorious, walking away with a total cash prize of Rs. 1,05,000 - a spectacle surely not to be missed next year! Harshit Gupta, Lapcare's Head of Marketing, shared insights on their participation: "At Lapcare, we're gamers ourselves, and we understand the need for top-notch accessories. We're excited to offer products that meet those high standards." Lapcare's debut at IGS 2024 has undeniably marked it as a formidable contender in the gaming accessories and peripherals landscape. This event served as a perfect platform for Lapcare to forge connections with gaming aficionados and industry frontrunners, thereby cementing its status in the competitive gaming arena. With this triumphant entry, Lapcare is gearing up for an exhilarating journey in the gaming sector, promising more innovations and engaging experiences for gamers worldwide. Beyond the Showfloor: Lapcare Doubles Down on Market Presence Lapcare's dedication to the gaming community extends beyond their presence at IGS 2024. They've recently launched a dedicated gaming website, Champgaming, providing a platform for gamers to connect and access the latest information and products to elevate their gaming experience. Earlier this year, Lapcare also expanded its online presence with a focus on direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales. This allows customers to purchase directly from Lapcare, potentially offering a wider selection and potentially more competitive pricing.

In a unique fusion of tech and tradition, Lapcare has collaborated with Priyagold, a household name in the biscuit industry, for a festive Holi campaign.

Adding to the festive spirit, Lapcare is also hosting a Holi special sale, presenting a golden opportunity for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their gaming setups at exceptional prices. Don't miss out! Lapcare Holi special sale is live now with major price cuts on their website - the perfect opportunity to snag some exciting tech upgrades! Check out now.

