Mumbai, March 23: Google has been focusing on artificial intelligence this year to introduce new features and capabilities to customers. Other tech leaders like Microsoft, Meta, and OpenAI have already started providing their new solutions to customers. According to a report, Google has rolled out AI overviews in Search that will expand beyond SGE users with ads.

According to a report by Search Engine Land, Google opened the Search Lab section last year for searchers to test out the genAI features, including "AI overviews," while doing a Google search. The users who opted for the Google SGE or Search Generative Experience were able to see these results. However, the report mentioned that users in the United States who did not opt for the testing are also able to check the AI-generated summaries. X App on SmartTV: Elon Musk-Owned Microblogging and Social Media App To Be Live on Smart Televisions Soon; Watch Video on How To Login.

The report said that the tech giant would show AI overviews to a handful of users in the US and start with a set of queries where it would think that genAI could be helpful. The report said that Google would get feedback from the SGE searchers and learn more about how the technology might help the general population.

The report said that the "AI answers may push down both the organic and standard search ads. The report further highlighted that it would result in less or more traffic on any website. Further, it would depend on the referenced citations and where the tech giant places the ads. The report also said that the search generative experience (SGE) may drive less overall traffic to the sites than Google search results. Apple Shelves In-House Plans To Develop Displays With microLED Technology for Smartwatch: Reports.

The report said that it would depend on when Google introduces the feature for all users. However, as of now, users who are not in SGE can also check out the AI overviews.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2024 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).