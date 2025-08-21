PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21: Lal Bahadur Shastri Group of Institutions (LBSGOI) proudly announces another successful placement milestone. Out of 15 students who underwent an extensive training program, 13 have been selected by Smart Data, a reputed name in the technology and services sector.

To equip students with the right skills for the corporate world, LBSGOI, in collaboration with Smart Data, conducted a 6-month special Training and Placement Program. The program included:

- Technical training & real-time coding practice

- Aptitude development sessions

- Communication & soft skills training

- Mock interviews and one-on-one mentoring

This structured and industry-oriented training helped bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world requirements.

The achievement is the result of the continuous support and guidance of the faculty and the dedicated efforts of the Training and Placement cell. Special guidance was provided by Mr. Himanshu Srivastava (Training Coordinator) and Mr. Maroof Ibrahim (Lead Corporate Relationship Manager). Mr. Anshul Mishra (Head of Department) played a vital role in aligning academic learning with industrial expectations.

The students selected by Smart Data are:

Vivek Nath Tiwari, Lavkush Shukla, Charu Chandra Mishra, Tanya Shree, Saumya Upadhyay, Sanjana Jaiswal, Sumit Singh, Prachi Pathak, Sonya Yadav, Mudita Srivastava, Vinay Kumar, Anupam Kumar Verma, and Pooja Sharma.

Mr. Kumar Saumy, Group Director, stated:

"At LBSGOI, we believe in overall student development. This achievement reflects the commitment and hard work of our students and the tireless efforts of our faculty and placement team."

Dr. Tripti Barthwal, Director, added:

"The selection of our students by Smart Data is a proud moment for the entire institution. It proves that focused preparation and determination lead to excellent results. We will continue to offer our students the best opportunities for their career growth."

This accomplishment reinforces LBSGOI's dedication to shaping young talent into successful professionals and further enhances its strong track record of placements.

