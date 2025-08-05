NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: In a landmark year, LEAD Group has achieved an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of Rs. 415 crore for AY '25 - '26, representing 30% growth over the previous academic year (July 2024 - June 2025). This growth was driven by rising demand for LEAD's category-defining, proprietary Learning System - a research-backed platform that integrates curriculum, pedagogy, and AI-enabled resources and technology, to deliver measurable learning outcome improvement for nearly 4 million students across 8,500+ schools.

Also Read | National Bank Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Ends Alexei Popyrin's Toronto Title Defence To Enter Semifinals.

LEAD Group closed FY' 25 with revenue of Rs. 367 Cr. and achieved operating EBITDA breakeven. LEAD Group is the only Learning System company in India with 100% net revenue retention among its partner schools, underscoring its enduring impact and strong relationships. LEAD's strong AY '25 - '26 performance is a result of deepening partnerships with its existing network of schools and rising adoption of its Learning System by new schools. The company was able to derive significant benefits from scale efficiencies and AI-driven productivity enhancements this year.

Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-founder, LEAD Group, said, "This has been a defining year in our growth journey. Our results reflect both the measurable learning impact we are delivering for students, and the growth we have already achieved for the academic year '25 - '26. We remain committed to building India's most trusted Learning System and making excellent education accessible to every child, in every school."

Also Read | SpiceJet Assault Case Takes a Twist: New Video Shows Airline Staff Allegedly Punching Army Officer Before He Struck Back, ‘Eyewitness’ Speaks Out.

This was also a year of deep innovation for LEAD. The company launched TECHBOOK -- India's first AI-powered, AR-integrated textbook -- ushering in a new era of personalised and experiential learning in Indian schools. As NEP 2020-aligned reforms take centre stage in Indian education, LEAD Group's Learning System--built to ensure conceptual understanding and the development of 21st century skills for every child--is today the preferred choice for schools across the country. From Coding and AI, to IIT-JEE/NEET foundation programs, LEAD Group is enabling India's schools to deliver future-ready education at scale.

LEAD Group is India's leading Learning Systems company dedicated to transforming school education at scale. With a presence in 8,500+ schools across 400+ towns and cities, LEAD Group today reaches nearly 40 lakh students and empowers 60,000+ teachers. Since its founding in 2012, LEAD Group has been committed to delivering an international standard of education to schools across India. LEAD Group combines research-backed curriculum and pedagogy with cutting-edge technology to enhance student learning outcomes and teacher effectiveness. LEAD Learning System helps partner schools provide holistic education, equipping students with the skills and confidence to succeed in 21st century careers, and in life.

Founded by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah with the mission to transform school education in India, the Group continues to set new benchmarks, inspiring the next generation of learners and educators.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)