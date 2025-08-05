Mumbai, August 5: A new twist has emerged in the incident of SpiceJet staff being allegedly attacked by an Indian Army Officer at Srinagar airport. It must be recalled that the Army officer had allegedy assaulted SpiceJet employees after he was asked to pay for excess cabin baggage at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi. The incident occurred on July 26. Now, a new video of the incident has surfaced online that shows the airline staff first attacking the Army officer, who is said to have retaliated in return. However, the authenticity of the new video could not be verified.

The viral clip shows a heated argument between a SpiceJet employee and the Army officer. As the video progresses, the SpiceJet staff member is seen approaching the Army personnel and punching him first. In the end, the Army officer is seen retaliating after being attacked by the airline's staff. Amid this, an X user who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident said that SpiceJet's staff was to be blamed for being rude to the Army officer. "I witnessed the event at the boarding gate. The officer, traveling alone w/ an 8–9 kg cabin bag due to a family emergency, had his bag cleared at check-in. At the gate, 4–5 SpiceJet staff aggressively confronted him about the bag’s weight, despite prior clearance," the X user said. SpiceJet Staff Attacked by Indian Army Officer at Srinagar Airport Over Extra Baggage Charges on Flight SG386 to Delhi; Video Goes Viral.

New Clip Shows Airline Staff Allegedly Attacking Army Officer First

New Video Shows SpiceJet Staff Attacking Army Officer First

The eyewitness Desh Bandhu Pandey further stated that the airline's staff mocked the Army officer, saying, "Aaj army wala fansa hai," after the officer removed items from his cabin baggage to lighten it. Pandey said that the SpiceJet employees were trying to fine or intimidate the Army officer. "When he asked for a senior official, they refused & shut the gate while he tried to reason. A minor scuffle ensued; he was outnumbered, shaken, & visibly injured. Claims he "assaulted" staff are false," the X user said. It is also learnt that the Army officer, identified as Lieutenant Colonel R K Singh, is presently posted in north Kashmir. He has been booked for allegedly assaulting SpiceJet employees.

Here's What the Eyewitness Said About Army Officer Allegedly Assaulting SpiceJet Staff

What SpiceJet Said?

After the incident, SpiceJet issued a statement and said that the passenger "grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025." They also said that the altercation began after the officer was informed that his two pieces of cabin baggage, weighing a total of 16 kg, exceeded the permissible limit of 7 kg. "Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand," the airline said. SpiceJet further said that all four injured employees were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment for what the airline described as "grievous injuries". Indian Army Issues Statement After Senior Officer Assaults SpiceJet Ground Staff Members at Srinagar Airport, Says ‘Fully Cooperating in Probe’.

Viral Video Shows Army Officer Attacking SpiceJet Employees

First Video Shows Army Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff

The first video, which went viral on social media, showed the Indian Army officer allegedly assaulting four SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport. He reportedly attacked the airline's staff after being asked to pay for excess cabin baggage on flight SG 386 from Srinagar to Delhi. The airline said that the officer attacked staff at the boarding gate with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand, thereby leaving one employee with a spinal fracture and another with serious jaw injuries.

After the incident, SpiceJet filed an FIR with local police and also initiated the process of placing the Army officer on the no-fly list. Meanwhile, the Indian Army issued a statement on Sunday, August 3, saying that it is fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigations into the SpiceJet assault case. The Army said it is aware of the incident and emphasised its commitment to high standards of discipline.

