New Delhi [India], November 14: The Literature Times proudly announces the distinguished winners of the Legacy of Literature Award - Season 2, celebrating authors whose extraordinary works have left a profound mark on readers and the literary landscape. This season brought an inspiring range of submissions from across the nation and beyond, reflecting the depth, diversity, and evolving brilliance of contemporary literature. The award continues to honor books and authors who embody the timeless essence of storytelling while pushing the boundaries of creativity and thought.

This year's awardees represent voices that have stirred emotions, sparked conversations, and offered new perspectives across multiple genres. Their books stand as powerful testaments to the enduring impact literature can have on individuals and society at large.

* Aditya Elango for 'Aura'ah Academy: Whispers of the Iron Door'.

* Akshay Shroff for 'The Game-changer Monk'.

* Amshu Samhith for 'IGNEOUS'.

* Ashwath Narayan for 'Maladaptive Coping Mechanisms'.

* Atiya Aiman for 'Strong Wasn't My Choice'.

* Babla Munshi for 'What We Leave Unsaid'.

* CB.Tanushree for 'Whispers From Within'.

* Chiranjib Ghosh for 'Flowering at Fifty'.

* Debasis Sharma for 'Rudra Chakrin: Rise Of The Tenth'.

* Deepak Swaminathan for 'Ignitions of Inspiration'.

* Deo kumar for 'The writer of queensland'.

* Devadas V M for 'A Pulp Fiction Textbook (Novel)'.

* Dhiman Ghose for 'Silent Seer'.

* Diksha Pandita for 'Binni'.

* Dinny Paul for '21 Unshakable Truths of Winners Who Win at Life'.

* Dr Infini Lionne for 'Reminiscent Reticence'.

* Dr Rishikesh Tewari for 'Conquer the world with your soft skills and personality'.

* Dr. Ayushi Chirag Arora for 'Silenced Stories, Resilient Voices'.

* Dr. Manish Ranjan, IAS for 'Poverty Free World in Our Lifetime'.

* Dr. Projit Basu (D.H.S) for 'Safety Sphere Part 1'.

* Dr. Sarvani for 'Confessions of a dying phone'.

* Dr. Siddharth Sen for 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai'.

* Dr.Aparna Ajith for 'Suitcases, Sandcastles, and Little Anvik'.

* Dr.Shiladitya Verma for 'Soulmates - Shankaraagarh Diaries 2'.

* Durgesh Pimparkar for '1980s, The Days of Innocence'.

* Gaurab Dasgupta for 'Jhal Muri'.

* Goury Sreejith for 'Solace'.

* Hitanshi Parekh for 'Fragments of her shattered dreams and silent wars'.

* Hydervalappil kusumesh kunhikannan for 'Beyond the Morning fog'.

* Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach for 'The Revolutionary Subjects of Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach'.

* Ira Agarwal for 'Quantum Hearts of Kailasha'.

* Ishika Mehra for 'Ira'.

* Jiya Doshi for 'The Murder Exchange'.

* Kasak for 'When I Think Of Love'.

* Ketaki Mazumdar for 'Woodsmoke and Embers'.

* Kughatoli A Yepthomi for 'Veiled Strands of the Unseen'.

* Madhuri Shinde for maiN soctii huuN (Mein Sochti Hun)

* Manish for 'Messages from Japan'.

* Manu Siddhartha for 'Shiv Puran Unlocked'.

* Mayur Rathod for 'Echoes of the Soul'.

* Meera Shivashankar for 'A Step in the Dark'.

* Merin James for 'Petals of Thought'.

* N V Nair for 'Reflections: Coloured and Grey'.

* Nappinnai R for 'Miscellaneous Musings'.

* Natasha Sandeep Pawar for 'Silence between heartbeats'.

* Parneet Singh for 'Pazuzu: Rise of the Curse'.

* Pranav Sharma for 'I had a Best friend too'.

* Pratik Sahay for 'The Divine Duel'.

* Prof.(Dr.) Tapas Kumar Sar for 'Bauhinia Plant's Bark'.

* Ravi Ranjan Goswami for 'Living with Ghosts and Other Ghosts' Stories'.

* Ravi shankar Pandey for 'Badhte Kadam Rengti Baten'.

* Ridhima Jain for 'Tryodasham - Vault Of Darkness'.

* S S Rai for 'Witnessing the Sacred'.

* Sanvi Agarwal for 'The Chronicles of the Silent Ones'.

* Shoneeka Ghai for 'Love Vipassana- The Union Within'.

* Shubham Jain for 'Solitude: Four Unsettling Tales of Love, Obsession and Horror'.

* Shukla Bhattacharya for 'Survival of the Stupidest and other Anecdotes'.

* Simran Mohanty for 'Unseen and Beyond'.

* Sk Akib for 'The Essence Of Regret'.

* Sonia Arora for 'Grace In Her Bones'.

* Sorya Vale(Banumathy Bharathi) for 'The Recrudescence'.

* Sushil Kumar Gochhayat for 'She Is Not My Ex'.

* Syeda Uzra Rizvi for 'Saamna'.

* Tirthankar D`Raptan for 'Penance'.

* Tushar Kavita for 'The Mystery In Her Eyes'.

* Vaishnavi Gulati for 'Afterlight'.

* Yuvna Tharani for 'Footprints in time : A memory Chronicle'.

Season 2 of the Legacy of Literature Award reflects the heart of what The Literature Times stands for--uplifting stories that matter, voices that deserve to be heard, and authors whose work will be remembered for generations. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and express our deep appreciation to every participating author for contributing to the ever-growing legacy of the literary world.

With each passing season, the award continues to champion creativity, cultural richness, and the enduring magic of books.

Here's to the authors who inspire, to the stories that stay with us, and to the legacy that literature continues to build-one page at a time.

