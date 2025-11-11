PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 11: Lehar Footwears Limited ('Lehar') announced its results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2025.

Financial Highlights: H1FY26 vs H1FY25 Comparison

* Delivered a strong performance in H1FY26, with sales rising to ₹282.7 crore from ₹100.8 crore in H1FY25 and ₹277.2 crore in FY25.* PAT surged to ₹14.6 crore against ₹3.6 crore in H1FY25 and Rs 10.9 crore in FY25. PAT margin improved to 5.2% from 3.6%, driven by higher operating leverage.* Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) improved from 4.3% to 12.7% and Return on Equity (ROE) improved from 3.4% to 12.0%.Business Highlights:

* Reduction in GST rate on footwear priced up to ₹2,500 to 5% from 12%. This progressive reform is expected to significantly enhance consumer affordability, widen the addressable market, and catalyse the formalisation and growth of India's footwear industry.* Lehar Footwear, with its strong presence in the mass and mid-market categories and a diverse product portfolio, is well-positioned to capitalise on the expected demand revival post-GST rate cut.* Footwear exports in H1FY26 stood at Rs 18.3 crore, now setting up country-wise distribution to further enhance the export potential* The Company has also commenced sales of its newly launched sports footwear line under the brand 'Rannr', which has received encouraging orders and enquiries. 'Rannr' launch was attended by over 200 dealers from across India, received positive market feedback and has further strengthened Lehar's distribution network.About Lehar Footwears Limited:

Lehar Footwears Ltd. is one of the leading regional mass-footwear manufacturers of high-quality and stylish non-leather footwear since 1995. The company is selling its products under the 'Lehar' brand through trade distribution channels, retail multi-brand outlets, export markets, government schemes and e-commerce marketplaces. The Company has 5 manufacturing facilities situated at Jaipur, Kaladera (Chomu) and Kundli (Haryana).

