Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3: Lexington Healthcare Hospitals announces a significant clinical advancement with the introduction of advanced Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), complex vascular interventions, and specialized wound-care services focused on preventing amputations. Lexington is strengthening access to advanced limb-salvage care for patients across Bengaluru

Operating on the principle, "Save a Limb, Save a Life," Lexington Healthcare Hospitals addresses the growing burden of diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, chronic non-healing wounds, and infected ulcers. These conditions often lead to prolonged disability and limb loss when treatment is delayed or fragmented. Lexington follows an early-intervention, limb-first approach that combines medical expertise, technology, and coordinated care to improve functional outcomes and reduce the need for amputation.

"Our focus extends beyond wound closure," said the clinical leadership at Lexington. "It is about helping patients regain mobility, independence, and the confidence to walk again."

A key highlight of this expansion is the introduction of advanced Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT). HBOT delivers high-concentration oxygen under controlled pressure, supporting tissue repair and recovery in chronic diabetic wounds, ischemic ulcers, post-surgical wounds, and infections that respond poorly to conventional treatment. By increasing oxygen availability at the cellular level, HBOT supports healing, reduces tissue damage, and plays an important role in limb-salvage protocols. This advanced facility is being formally launched by the Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, reflecting the increasing relevance of specialized wound and vascular care within the public health landscape.

Lexington Healthcare Hospitals is led by senior clinicians with more than 25 years of combined experience in vascular medicine and wound management in the United States. Dr. Kiran, a senior cardiovascular specialist, manages complex limb-threatening vascular conditions and high-risk cases with a strong focus on limb preservation. Dr. Suma, a specialist in hyperbaric medicine and advanced wound care, brings extensive expertise in diabetic foot management and structured chronic wound-healing protocols. Their leadership supports evidence-based clinical decision-making and integrated treatment pathways.

Early diagnosis and timely treatment play a decisive role in limiting complications and avoiding limb loss, particularly in patients with diabetes and vascular disease. These locations serve a wide range of patients, including working professionals, elderly individuals, and those requiring long-term wound management.

Patients who previously faced prolonged immobility, repeated infections, or the prospect of amputation are now returning to daily life with improved mobility and function. By combining advanced vascular procedures, structured wound-care protocols, and HBOT technology, Lexington Healthcare Hospitals continues to advance outcomes in limb-salvage care. As diabetes and vascular disease continue to rise, Lexington remains focused on saving limbs, preserving lives, and restoring dignity.

