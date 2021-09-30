New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lexus India has announced its esteemed panel of judges and mentors for the Lexus Design Awards India 2022.

The proposals put forward by the 666 entries will be evaluated on key design principles - Anticipate, Innovate, Captivate & Happiness for All.

Now in its fifth year, Lexus Design Awards India recognizes exceptional talent among design professionals and individuals whose designs are a combination of design and technology, poised to help craft a better tomorrow. The annual event engages with both established & budding creative talent across the country, aspiring to win the coveted trophy for their state-of-the-art designs.

The skillful panel of judges this year comprises of Nishma Pandit -Co-founder of Ticket Design, a multidisciplinary design consulting firm, Susmita Mohanty - a spaceship designer & space entrepreneur, David Nordstorm - Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division, Anuj Sharma - renowned Fashion designer, Anjali Mody - Serial entrepreneur and Mukul Goyal - Designer under the label Tattva and Mukul Goyal.

"The Lexus Design Award India is certainly a great platform for designers to convert their ideas into reality, encompassing various elements of design and innovation, focusing on making a difference in how tomorrow is viewed. We are thrilled to be the jury for this year and ready to get captivated by the spark of design around us", comments Nishma Pandit.

Finalists of the Conceptual category will have an exclusive opportunity to receive guidance from renowned designers in India to bring their creations & design to life and develop prototypes of their ideas for final judgment. The esteemed panel of mentors include LDAI trophy designer Michael Foley- founder of Foley Designs, Sandeep Sangaru - designer and entrepreneur at Sangaru Design Objects, Amit Krishn Gulati - Industrial designer and entrepreneur, Suhasini Paul - Toy designer and co-founder of PAUL STUDIO, Narendra Ghate - Chief Designer at Tata Elxsi and Vinay Rao - Design entrepreneur and co-founded Bang Design.

"We are delighted to announce this year's esteemed panel of jurors and mentors for the Prestigious Lexus Design Award 2022. Lexus Design Awards is a platform attracting several talented designers from all over the country. Mentoring this year's contestants include mentors who come with immense experience and in-depth knowledge of design & innovation. We believe the fifth edition will be a great success and we are looking forward to seeing this year's inspiring ideas that will incorporate the key elements of Lexus - Anticipate, Innovate, Captivate & Happiness for All, that will cater to creating a better and advanced tomorrow," said P.B. Venugopal, President, Lexus India.

Following the mentorship program, the 6 finalists of the Conceptual category will present their projects to the panel of judges for evaluation. The final winners will be announced along with the Established category winners at the Lexus Design Award India event in January 2022.

The Lexus Design Award India is conducted in a knowledge partnership with the Association of Designers of India - ADI. Emulating the same brand commitment as that of Lexus', ADI ensures that their efforts are in the direction of promoting best practices in the profession of design in India. ADI is India's only association, that through its 8 chapters, promotes and strengthens the capabilities of the Indian design professionals & students, as well as presents a unified voice to influence public policy, shape the industry and benefit people at large through design.

Details of the Lexus Design Award India 2021 can be found at www.lexusdesign.in

