New Delhi, September 30: Cyclone Shaheen is brewing in the Arabian Sea, making it the second cyclone in less than a week. Cyclone Gulab had made landfall between Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam on the eastern coast on Monday. However, despite weakening, the system kept moving towards the west coast, bringing rain over Maharashtra and Gujarat. The system is set to exit into the Arabian Sea and reemerge as Cyclone Shaheen around October 1. Cyclone Shaheen Brews in Arabian Sea, Cyclonic Storm Expected To Move Away From India Towards Pakistan-Makran Coasts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast, a low-pressure area over the south Gujarat region (Saurashtra) concentrated into a Depression and is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into Deep Depression over the northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast during the next 12 hours. Cyclone Gulab May Be Reborn As Cyclone Shaheen.

Cyclone Shaheen Live Tracker Map and Cyclone Path on Windy:

The intensified storm will be named as Cyclone Shaheen, as proposed by Qatar. The IMD said that the deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours and move away from the Indian coast. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards close to the Pakistan-Makran coasts. The weather conditions are likely to bring light to moderate rainfall over Gujarat and north Konkan.

