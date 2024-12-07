New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Life Insurance Corporation of India's Bima Sakhi Yojana this Monday from an event to be held in Haryana's Panipat, the state-owned insurer said in a statement.

This scheme is in line with PM's vision of prosperous women for Viksit Bharat.

It is expected that the function will be graced by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and select Ministers from central government and state government.

Further details about the Bima Sakhi Yojana were not made available by the LIC. (ANI)

