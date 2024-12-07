India Women Likely XI for 2nd ODI vs Australia Women: The India women's national cricket team will lock horns against the host Australia women's national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The second ODI between the India women and Australia women will be played on Saturday, December 8. The second ODI will begin at 5:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Host Australia are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. Scroll down to check the likely playing XI for the India women's side for the upcoming second ODI in Brisbane. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Australia Women Cricket Match in Brisbane.

In the first ODI, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia women. The visitors were bundled out for 100 runs after seamer Megan Schutt bagged five wickets. The host Australia chased down the target in 16.2 overs after opener Georgia Voll remained unbeaten on 46. The upcoming second ODI will be a do-or-die contest for the India women's cricket team.

Top-Order: It is expected that the management could stick with the same opening pair of Priya Punia and Smriti Mandhana for the upcoming second ODI against the Australia women. At No. 3 we could expect Harleen Deol. Notably, all three batters had a dismal outing in the first ODI.

Middle-Order: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be the crucial player for her side in the second ODI against the host. She will be supported by Jemimah Rodrigues and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

All-Rounders: Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be the main all-rounder for her side in the do-or-die second ODI in Brisbane against the Australia women. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India Women vs Australia Women at Allan Border Field.

Bowlers: Renuka Singh will lead the pace attack of the Women in Blue. She will be supported by fellow speedsters Saima Thakor and Titas Sadhu. Priya Mishra will be their lead spinner alongside Deepti Sharma. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur can also give some overs of spin needed.

India Women's Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI 2024 vs Australia Women:

Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2024 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).